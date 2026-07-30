Floods in Kamalchapori village, Sivasagar, have left over 100 families homeless after the Dikhow River overflowed. Displaced residents are seeking shelter and aid. The statewide death toll in Assam floods has risen to 78, affecting 7 districts.

A devastating flood has wreaked havoc in Kamalchapori village under the Nazira Assembly constituency of Assam's Sivasagar district, leaving more than 100 families homeless and pushing residents into a severe humanitarian crisis.

The sudden rise in the water level of the Dikhow River, flowing from the Nagaland side, inundated the village and caused widespread destruction. Several families have lost their homes, household belongings, livestock and sources of livelihood.

Extent of Damage

According to flood-affected residents, the water entered the village around 3 pm on July 19, leaving people with very little time to save themselves or their belongings. With the flood rising rapidly, villagers were forced to flee to safer locations to protect their lives.

Locals said around 150 families reside in Kamalchapori village, of which more than 100 families have suffered complete damage to their houses. Several homes were submerged up to the rooftops, and thick layers of mud have accumulated inside houses after the water receded. The flood has also caused extensive damage to agricultural land due to severe erosion along the riverbank, affecting the livelihood of many villagers.

Villagers Face Health Crisis, Appeal for Aid

At present, displaced families are taking shelter in temporary tents on higher ground and are struggling to meet basic needs. The situation has worsened due to the spread of foul odour from dead livestock, stagnant water and unhygienic conditions, with several residents reportedly falling ill and seeking medical treatment.

The flood victims have appealed to the state government, social organisations and individuals for immediate assistance, including tarpaulins, food supplies, clean drinking water, clothes, medicines and a long-term rehabilitation plan.

Statewide Flood Situation

The death toll in the Assam floods rose to 78, with seven districts currently affected by floods, according to the latest data. The flood-affected districts are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath, and Kamrup (Metro).

As many as 21 Revenue Circles (RCs) and 551 villages have been affected by the floods, while 3,00,031 people have been impacted. The floodwaters have also affected 21,523.08 hectares of crop area across the affected districts. (ANI)