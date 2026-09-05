Former national-level wrestler Ashwini Pol, 30, and two of her three children died after jumping from Naldurg Fort in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district on Thursday.

Former national-level wrestler Ashwini Pol, 30, and two of her three children died after jumping from Naldurg Fort in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district on Thursday. Her other daughter, who sustained serious injuries in the fall, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Following a complaint filed by Ashwini’s father, Tanaji Shivaji Mohite, 54, a teacher from Whantal in Umarga, police registered a case of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws.

Police investigating the case alleged that Ashwini had endured prolonged harassment over dowry. Police Ravindra Gaikwad, the investigating officer, said, “Ashwini’s husband, father- and mother-inlaw, and aunt, all residents of Ambulga in Latur district’s Nilanga taluka, allegedly used to harass her by saying that her parents had not given anything in dowry. Ashwini was also subjected to mental torture after she gave birth to twins.”

One of the twins was among those who died in the tragedy. According to police, Ashwini’s husband and in-laws allegedly pressured her to ask her parents for gold bangles and money to purchase an auto-rickshaw.

An officer said, “Fed up with the harassment, she jumped off Naldurg fort along with her three children."

Ashwini was a celebrated wrestler from the Marathwada region and had an impressive record of five gold and six silver medals in state- and national-level competitions. Her sporting achievements had earned her recognition as a promising talent in wrestling.

Former wrestler, coach and international referee Dinesh Gund recalled her sporting potential, saying, “She was a promising wrestler and had won medals,”

No arrests had been made in connection with the case. Police are continuing their investigation into the allegations of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.