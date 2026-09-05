BJP MP Tarun Chugh wrote to the NCSC alleging irregularities in reservation for SC/BC candidates in the recruitment of 1,013 lecturers by the Punjab Education Department, calling for an immediate investigation into the AAP government's process.

BJP National Office In-Charge and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh on Saturday wrote to National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana, seeking immediate intervention over alleged irregularities in the implementation of reservation provisions in the recruitment of 1,013 lecturers by the Punjab Education Department.

Chugh alleged that Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) candidates were being denied their due reservation rights and said it was "deeply shameful" that on Teachers' Day, teachers were forced to protest for their constitutional rights.

In his letter, Chugh said, "At a time when the entire country is celebrating Teachers' Day, it is deeply concerning that aspiring teachers from the Scheduled Caste community in Punjab are being forced to protest to protect their constitutional rights and reservation provisions." He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab had failed to properly implement the prescribed reservation norms in the recruitment process.

Chugh said objections had been raised over the alleged neglect of reservation provisions in the recruitment of 1,013 lecturer posts announced by the Punjab Education Department. "The notification issued by the Punjab Education Department regarding lecturer posts in various subjects has raised concerns among candidates and organisations over the implementation of reservation rules," he said.

Chugh Seeks NCSC Probe

The BJP leader urged the NCSC to take immediate cognisance of the matter and seek the recruitment notification, reservation roster and other relevant records from the Punjab government. "I request that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes take immediate cognisance of this matter and seek the recruitment notification, reservation roster and other necessary records from the Punjab Government’s Education Department. A fair investigation should be conducted into the matter," Chugh said.

He further requested the Commission to issue necessary directions if any violation of reservation provisions was found during the investigation. "If any violation of reservation provisions meant for the Scheduled Caste community is found during the investigation, the Commission should issue appropriate directions/recommendations to the Punjab Government for necessary corrective action," he added.

Details of the Allegations

According to Chugh, concerns have been raised over several posts allegedly being kept outside the scope of reservation, including posts in subjects such as Punjabi, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Economics, Chemistry, Biology and Geography.

The letter also stated that the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought clarification from the Education Department. Chugh said ensuring compliance with reservation provisions and the prescribed roster system in government services was essential for protecting constitutional principles of equal opportunity and social justice. (ANI)