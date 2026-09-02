A centuries-old wait for a daughter ended in a spectacular celebration in Maharashtra’s Beed, where a baby girl born after nearly four generations was given a grand welcome home with a chariot procession, drums, cymbals and dancing.

A centuries-old wait for a daughter ended in a spectacular celebration in Maharashtra’s Beed, where a baby girl born after nearly four generations was given a grand welcome home with a chariot procession, drums, cymbals and dancing. The newborn, named Gargi, and her mother were greeted with much fanfare after being discharged from the hospital. The Dahifale family said that no girl had been born into the family for nearly 200 years, making Gargi’s arrival a deeply emotional and historic moment for them.

Gargi’s grandfather, Limbaji Dahifale, became emotional while speaking about his granddaughter and the significance of her birth.

“It is a great fortune to have a daughter in the family. For so many years, we had the regret of not having a daughter, and today that has been fulfilled,” he said.

Limbaji said he had always treated his two daughters-in-law as his own daughters and was thrilled to bring his granddaughter home in a decorated chariot. The celebrations were accompanied by music, dancing and traditional instruments, turning Gargi’s homecoming into a memorable family spectacle.

Her grandmother, Surekha Dahifale, said the family decided while at the hospital that the newborn would be welcomed with an elaborate celebration.

“We are very happy that Lakshmi has come to our home today,” she said.

Gargi’s father also spoke about the unique joy of becoming a girl dad, saying, “People usually wish for a son, but the feeling and joy of having a daughter is different. Daughters are more attached to their fathers. We will raise our daughter like a flower.”

The celebrations also drew praise from social activist Anant Ingle, who highlighted the significance of the family’s decision to openly celebrate the birth of a daughter.

He said that despite changing attitudes, sections of society continue to harbour a narrow mindset towards the birth of girls. According to Ingle, the Dahifale family’s grand celebration of Gargi’s arrival sends a powerful and positive message about embracing daughters and celebrating their place in the family.