Leaders reacted to Swatantra Bharadwaj's detention in the Jantar Mantar assault case. TMC's Saugata Roy backed Chirag Paswan's move to distance his party from the accused. RJD's Manoj Jha found the videos troubling, while the LJP has sought an FIR.

Political Leaders React to Detention

Leaders from different political parties on Saturday reacted to the detention of Swatantra Bharadwaj in connection with the alleged assault incident during a protest at Jantar Mantar, with TMC MP Saugata Roy backing LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan's decision to distance himself from the matter.

Speaking in Kolkata, Saugata Roy alleged that Bharadwaj was a close associate of the BJP and said that several leaders had participated in protests following the incident. "He is a close associate of the BJP... Everyone protested yesterday. Azad, the Lok Sabha MP, and Pappu Yadav all went and protested, and that’s when he was arrested," Roy told ANI.

He welcomed Chirag Paswan’s clarification distancing himself from the matter. "That’s good; Chirag Paswan did the right thing," he added.

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha, while speaking in Delhi, said the videos related to the incident were “troubling”. "Whatever videos I saw were troublesome for this republic. Without pressure, he might not have been detained... Whether this was mere loose talk or there's a big hand behind him, that is a matter for police investigation," Jha told ANI.

RLD MP Malook Nagar said the law should apply equally to everyone and asserted that anyone found guilty should face action. "The country's law applies equally to everyone... Anyone who is guilty ought to be arrested... Leaders generally meet all kinds of people, and everyone takes selfies. A leader might agree to a photo thinking it will make the person happy... Chirag Paswan has made it absolutely clear that he has no connection to this matter," Nagar told ANI.

The reactions came after the alleged assault incident during a protest at Jantar Mantar, following which questions were raised over the circumstances surrounding Swatantra Bharadwaj and his alleged political associations.

LJP (Ram Vilas) Denies Connection, Seeks FIR

On Friday, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said the accused, Swatantra Bharadwaj, in the Jantar Mantar assault case falsely invoked the name of Union Minister and party president Chirag Paswan to claim political protection, while stating that the party has no connection with the matter.

The party had sought registration of an FIR against Bhardwaj and requested the police to place on record that LJP (Ram Vilas) has no connection with the matter. It has also urged the police to take strict action against him.

Police Add POCSO, Atrocities Act Charges

Delhi Police said it has registered a fresh FIR against Swatantra Bhardwaj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint in which the victim is a minor. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been added to the earlier FIR registered in connection with the case. (ANI)