TN Minister Rajmohan clarified that TVK's 'Vijay for PM' pitch was not official but made 'out of affection'. This comes amid a coalition rift with Congress, which warned of breaking ties if TVK does not support Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate.

'Vijay for PM' Pitch Sparks Coalition Rift

Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan on Saturday sought to clarify the row over TVK's 'Vijay for PM' pitch, stating that it was not an official announcement but rather a statement out of affection. Speaking to reporters during a tribute programme organised for freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary, Rajmohan said, "It was said out of affection and is not an official announcement."

His remarks follow differences between Congress and TVK over support for the prime ministerial candidate. TVK leaders had reportedly been praising Vijay for PM, which irked the Congress, leading to its leaders warning of breaking teh coalition.

Vijay's Name Gains Traction

TVK PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna had earlier said that the country's top constitutional office should be held by a leader from Tamil Nadu. Vijay's name also gained attention after a private media survey placed him among the preferred contenders for Prime Minister in 2029, behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Issues Ultimatum

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar has said Congress ministers would resign if TVK did not support Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Motor Smart City Project Hailed

Rajmohan also thanked Actor Ajith for appreciating the Chief Minister's announcement regarding the establishment of a Motor Smart City, stating that the "Chief Minister will soon bring transformation not only in the sports sector but across various departments."

This comes after Actor Ajith Kumar, who is an international racer himself, hailed the CM's push for Motor Smart City.

Vijay has shared the announcement released under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday "To promote sports tourism, encourage the growing interest in motor sports among Tamil Nadu's youth, provide them with necessary training, and transform Tamil Nadu into a major global hub for motor sports, a new Motor Sports City will be created in Tamil Nadu. In this city, international-standard motor sports racing tracks, modern infrastructure facilities, and training centers will be established, alongside infrastructure capable of hosting international-level competitions such as Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, and Formula 4," the announcement said . (ANI)