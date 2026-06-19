A video from Hyderabad’s Kapra area has gone viral after a resident allegedly faced a “Pakistani” remark during a society dispute. The man’s emotional response, where he mentioned his grandfather’s Army service, has sparked online debate.

A heated argument at a housing society in Hyderabad’s Kapra area has gone viral after a resident allegedly objected to being called a “Pakistani” during a dispute. The incident reportedly took place at Janapriya Lake Front Society, where tensions escalated between residents and members of the managing committee.

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Emotional response during argument

In the viral video circulating on social media, the young man can be seen responding emotionally to the remark. He is heard saying that his grandfather served as a Subedar in the Indian Army, questioning how such a comment could be made against him during the dispute. His reaction quickly gained attention online.

According to reports, police personnel were present at the society premises while the verbal exchange continued. However, the exact trigger of the dispute has not been clearly confirmed yet. The situation appeared tense, with residents gathering during the confrontation.

Online debate over sensitive remarks

The video has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users debating the use of sensitive and divisive language during public disagreements. While some criticised the remark, others called for restraint and calm handling of residential disputes without escalating personal or national sentiments.

Incident still under discussion

Authorities have not issued a detailed statement on the matter so far. As the video continues to circulate widely, further clarity is awaited regarding the circumstances that led to the confrontation inside the housing society.