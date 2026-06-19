A viral video shows a child throwing his mother’s iPhone into a lake during a family boat ride. While the phone loss amused many online, viewers raised serious concerns over the child not wearing a life jacket.

Kids’ innocent mischief can sometimes turn into expensive surprises for parents. A viral video showing a young boy throwing his mother’s iPhone into a lake during a family boat ride has caught the internet’s attention. While many people found the incident funny, several users raised concerns over a much bigger issue, the child was not wearing a life jacket.

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iPhone Goes Straight Into The Water

The viral video shows a family enjoying a boat ride on a large lake. The child is seen sitting on his mother’s lap while she wears a life jacket. The boy reaches for his mother’s iPhone, and she hands it to him.

Moments later, the child casually throws the phone into the lake. Before anyone could react, the iPhone disappeared into the water, turning a fun family outing into a costly mistake.

The video was shared by user Tehxi with a humorous caption, joking that the child threw the phone because his mother was wearing a life jacket but he was not, calling it the “kid’s winning case.”

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Social Media Focuses On Safety Concern

After the video gained millions of views, many viewers shifted their attention from the damaged phone to the child’s safety. Several users pointed out that the boy should have been wearing a life jacket, especially while on a boat in the middle of a lake.

Some people called it a serious safety lapse by the parents and the boat operator. Dr. Pushpa Kini, a Professor of Pediatrics, also highlighted the importance of children wearing proper safety equipment around water.

Internet Reacts With Mixed Opinions

While some users criticised the parents for not ensuring the child had a life jacket, others defended the boy, saying he was only acting like a curious child.

Some comments turned the situation into a joke, with users saying the child may have wanted to check whether the iPhone would “make waves” in the water.

The video continues to spark discussion online, with many agreeing that while the lost phone was unfortunate, water safety should always come first during boat trips.