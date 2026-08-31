The family of murdered singer Ankit Baliyan lauded UP police for killing two alleged shooters in an encounter. While thanking CM Yogi Adityanath, they said the fight for justice isn't over and urged for the arrest of remaining accused.

The family of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan has welcomed the police action against two alleged shooters linked to his murder case, but said their fight for justice is not over yet. Two prime shooters allegedly involved in Baliyan's murder were shot dead on Monday during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and district police in Shamli.

Family Thanks CM Yogi, Seeks Continued Action

Following the encounter, Baliyan's family thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the police for their action while urging them to continue working until all those involved in the case are arrested. Baliyan's wife, Swati, said the action taken so far has given the family some relief. She also thanked the Chief Minister for taking the case seriously. "The action taken so far has given us some satisfaction; it shows the police administration is doing a good job, and the Chief Minister has also taken this matter very seriously. I would like to thank Chief Minister Yogi ji for the support he is providing," she told ANI.

However, Swati said some accused are still absconding and urged the Chief Minister to understand the family's financial difficulties. She also requested continued support for the family. "At the same time, I must add that the work is not yet complete. Some accused are still absconding... I would also like to urge Chief Minister Yogi ji to understand our family's plight and the difficult phase we are going through. Our financial situation is not good, and we want Ankit's name to live on forever. I appeal to the Chief Minister not to let the momentum on this case slacken and to provide whatever assistance is possible..."

'Uproot the Gang': Parents and Sister's Emotional Appeal

Baliyan's father, Satbir Baliyan, also thanked the Chief Minister and the police for their action and said the family wants the gang allegedly behind the killing to be dealt with. "I thank CM Yogi and the police... what we want is that this gang must be uprooted."

Baliyan's mother made an emotional appeal to the Chief Minister, saying that her son was the sole breadwinner of the family. She asked the authorities to arrest those still wanted in the case. "Yogi ji, we humbly fold our hands before you and beg you to give our son justice. Two people have been caught, and they have been killed. Please arrest the others who are still left. Our son was the sole breadwinner and the one who took care of our family."

Baliyan's sister Reena said the family would not feel satisfied until all those responsible for his death are brought to justice. She also requested support for her elderly parents and sought a job in her brother's name. "We are satisfied, but we will not find true satisfaction until my brother's killers are completely eliminated and brought to justice; until then, we will neither be satisfied nor rest. I have one more request. My parents are elderly. My brother, Ankit, was the sole breadwinner of the family, and my parents had no other support. I request that employment be provided to my brother. I also ask that something--perhaps a stadium--be established in Ankit's name, and that a statue of him be erected there. I make this appeal to you with folded hands."

Murder Allegedly Linked to Gogi Gang

The Haryanvi singer was fatally shot in Shamli district as he stepped out of a gym, while a viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The viral post claims that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme as the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was shot dead inside Rohini Court. (ANI)