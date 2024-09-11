AP: Rs 50 lakh worth confiscated liquor sparks Guntur frenzy; locals seize bottles before destruction (WATCH)

In a chaotic scene that unfolded recently in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, a large crowd surged into a dumping yard where illicit liquor bottles, confiscated by the police for disposal, were being destroyed.

In an extraordinary turn of events, residents of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur took the phrase "how far can you go for something you love?" to a new extreme on Etukuru Road. In a chaotic scene that unfolded recently, a large crowd surged into a dumping yard where illicit liquor bottles, confiscated by the police for disposal, were being destroyed.

The incident began when the Andhra Pradesh police started the process of smashing the seized liquor bottles, reportedly valued at around Rs 50 lakh. As the destruction commenced, a mob of local residents descended upon the site, eager to seize the discarded bottles of alcohol. Despite the police presence, many individuals managed to grab bottles and flee the scene.

The commotion was palpable as law enforcement officers struggled to maintain control amidst the frenzy. Videos of the event, which show people scrambling to collect the liquor and evade the police, have quickly gone viral on social media, eliciting reactions of astonishment and amusement from netizens.

The chaotic situation highlights the challenges faced by authorities in managing the disposal of illegal goods, especially when it involves items with high value. At this stage, it remains uncertain whether any of the individuals involved will face legal consequences for their actions.

The episode underscores the complexities law enforcement encounters when dealing with public disposal operations, particularly in cases involving high-value contraband. The police are yet to provide further details on potential actions against the perpetrators or additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

