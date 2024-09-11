Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP: Rs 50 lakh worth confiscated liquor sparks Guntur frenzy; locals seize bottles before destruction (WATCH)

    In a chaotic scene that unfolded recently in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, a large crowd surged into a dumping yard where illicit liquor bottles, confiscated by the police for disposal, were being destroyed.

    Andhra Pradesh Rs 50 lakh worth confiscated liquor sparks Guntur frenzy; locals seize bottles before destruction (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 10:05 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    In an extraordinary turn of events, residents of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur took the phrase "how far can you go for something you love?" to a new extreme on Etukuru Road. In a chaotic scene that unfolded recently, a large crowd surged into a dumping yard where illicit liquor bottles, confiscated by the police for disposal, were being destroyed.

    Also read: Himachal ragging HORROR: Bahra University student beaten with belt, assaulted; 3 arrested, expelled (WATCH)

    The incident began when the Andhra Pradesh police started the process of smashing the seized liquor bottles, reportedly valued at around Rs 50 lakh. As the destruction commenced, a mob of local residents descended upon the site, eager to seize the discarded bottles of alcohol. Despite the police presence, many individuals managed to grab bottles and flee the scene.

    The commotion was palpable as law enforcement officers struggled to maintain control amidst the frenzy. Videos of the event, which show people scrambling to collect the liquor and evade the police, have quickly gone viral on social media, eliciting reactions of astonishment and amusement from netizens.

    The chaotic situation highlights the challenges faced by authorities in managing the disposal of illegal goods, especially when it involves items with high value. At this stage, it remains uncertain whether any of the individuals involved will face legal consequences for their actions.

    The episode underscores the complexities law enforcement encounters when dealing with public disposal operations, particularly in cases involving high-value contraband. The police are yet to provide further details on potential actions against the perpetrators or additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

    Also read: Bihar: Girl falls asleep on railway track while attempting suicide, saved by train driver's response (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal ragging HORROR: Bahra University student beaten with belt, assaulted; 3 arrested, expelled (WATCH) snt

    Himachal ragging HORROR: Bahra University student beaten with belt, assaulted; 3 arrested, expelled (WATCH)

    China refuses to sign agreement banning AI from controlling nuclear weapons at Seoul Summit snt

    China refuses to sign agreement banning AI from controlling nuclear weapons at Seoul Summit

    Vision 2047 for armed forces: CDS General Anil Chauhan highlights need for transformational reforms snt

    Vision 2047 for armed forces: CDS General Anil Chauhan highlights need for transformational reforms

    CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, undergoing treatment at AIIMS AJR

    CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, undergoing treatment at AIIMS

    Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems collaborate to manufacture C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in India snt

    Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems collaborate to manufacture C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in India

    Recent Stories

    UAE to India: 7 Nations with the longest weekly working hours NTI

    UAE to India: 7 Nations with the longest weekly working hours

    football Mauricio Pochettino appointed as head coach of USA national team scr

    Mauricio Pochettino appointed as head coach of USA national team

    Gold rate FALLS on Sept 11: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on Sept 11: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana clarifies rumours on social media about her marriage vkp

    ‘I've been married off many times by…’: Actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana clarifies marriage rumours

    Himachal ragging HORROR: Bahra University student beaten with belt, assaulted; 3 arrested, expelled (WATCH) snt

    Himachal ragging HORROR: Bahra University student beaten with belt, assaulted; 3 arrested, expelled (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon