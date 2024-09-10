Bihar: Girl falls asleep on railway track while attempting suicide, saved by train driver's response (WATCH)

In a dramatic turn of events, a train driver’s quick thinking and swift action prevented a potential tragedy near Chakia station, Bihar, on Tuesday. The incident, which disrupted rail traffic temporarily, underscored the life-saving intervention of the train driver and the collective effort of local residents.

The dramatic event unfolded when a student, identified later as a young girl from the local area, was found lying on the railway track. The student was discovered sleeping on the track with a bag on her back, positioned near the outer signal of Chakia station. At that moment, a train traveling from Motihari to Muzaffarpur was approaching.

Realizing the imminent danger, the train driver, exhibiting remarkable presence of mind, applied the emergency brakes. Despite the train's considerable speed, the driver’s prompt action halted the train just in time to prevent a disaster.

Upon stopping, the driver promptly disembarked and attempted to persuade the student to move off the tracks. Despite his best efforts, the student stubbornly refused to move. The situation grew increasingly tense as the train remained stationary, and the driver’s repeated appeals went unheard.

Local women, who were quick to respond to the unfolding crisis, intervened. They approached the scene and, with considerable effort, forcibly removed the student from the track. The student, who was reportedly distraught over a personal issue, resisted vehemently, expressing a desire to end her life.

According to sources, the student was deeply distressed over a familial dispute related to her desire to marry her boyfriend. Her family was reportedly opposed to the relationship, which contributed to her extreme actions. As she was being removed from the track, she cried out, “I want to die, leave me. What do you people have to do with this.”

The local community played a crucial role in ensuring the student’s safety. After she was removed from the track, the train was able to resume its journey. Rail traffic, which had been disrupted due to the incident, was restored shortly thereafter.

The intervention of local residents and the train driver’s decisive actions were instrumental in averting a potential tragedy. The student was safely escorted back to her home by local people, who also ensured she received necessary support.

