Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar: Girl falls asleep on railway track while attempting suicide, saved by train driver's response (WATCH)

    In a dramatic turn of events, a train driver’s quick thinking and swift action prevented a potential tragedy near Chakia station, Bihar, on Tuesday.

    Bihar Girl falls asleep on railway track while attempting suicide, saved by train driver's response (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 1:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, a train driver’s quick thinking and swift action prevented a potential tragedy near Chakia station, Bihar, on Tuesday. The incident, which disrupted rail traffic temporarily, underscored the life-saving intervention of the train driver and the collective effort of local residents.

    The dramatic event unfolded when a student, identified later as a young girl from the local area, was found lying on the railway track. The student was discovered sleeping on the track with a bag on her back, positioned near the outer signal of Chakia station. At that moment, a train traveling from Motihari to Muzaffarpur was approaching.

    Also read: Another train derailment foiled in Ajmer: Is Rameshwaram Cafe blast planner behind spate of sabotage attempts?

    Realizing the imminent danger, the train driver, exhibiting remarkable presence of mind, applied the emergency brakes. Despite the train's considerable speed, the driver’s prompt action halted the train just in time to prevent a disaster. 

    Upon stopping, the driver promptly disembarked and attempted to persuade the student to move off the tracks. Despite his best efforts, the student stubbornly refused to move. The situation grew increasingly tense as the train remained stationary, and the driver’s repeated appeals went unheard.

    Local women, who were quick to respond to the unfolding crisis, intervened. They approached the scene and, with considerable effort, forcibly removed the student from the track. The student, who was reportedly distraught over a personal issue, resisted vehemently, expressing a desire to end her life.

    According to sources, the student was deeply distressed over a familial dispute related to her desire to marry her boyfriend. Her family was reportedly opposed to the relationship, which contributed to her extreme actions. As she was being removed from the track, she cried out, “I want to die, leave me. What do you people have to do with this.”

    Also read: 'Wouldn't it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance?': Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH)

    The local community played a crucial role in ensuring the student’s safety. After she was removed from the track, the train was able to resume its journey. Rail traffic, which had been disrupted due to the incident, was restored shortly thereafter.

    The intervention of local residents and the train driver’s decisive actions were instrumental in averting a potential tragedy. The student was safely escorted back to her home by local people, who also ensured she received necessary support.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Missing Malappuram man Vishnujith found in Ooty after intensive search focused on brief phone activity dmn

    Kerala: Missing Malappuram man Vishnujith found in Ooty after intensive search op on brief phone activity

    'Was scared to go to Kashmir': UPA era HM Sushil Shinde's BIG admission; BJP lauds J&K's 'parivartan' (WATCH) shk

    'Was scared to go to Kashmir': UPA era HM Sushil Shinde's BIG admission; BJP lauds J&K's 'parivartan' (WATCH)

    Kerala: Malappuram man Vishnujith missing for 10 days, police probe brief phone activity in Ooty-Coonoor area

    Kerala: Malappuram man Vishnujith missing for 6 days, police probe brief phone activity in Ooty-Coonoor area

    Subsidy for Electric vehicles to continue for 2 more months says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    ‘Subsidy for Electric vehicles to continue for 2 more months’: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Wouldnt it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH) snt

    'Wouldn't it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance?': Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Why is Space pitch black? Check 7 reasons HERE ATG

    Why is Space pitch black? Check 7 reasons HERE

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Erling Haaland strikes late as Norway beat Austria 2-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Erling Haaland strikes late as Norway beat Austria 2-1

    Kerala: Missing Malappuram man Vishnujith found in Ooty after intensive search focused on brief phone activity dmn

    Kerala: Missing Malappuram man Vishnujith found in Ooty after intensive search op on brief phone activity

    Over 140 Ukrainian drones strike Russia in one of the biggest attacks in conflict; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Over 140 Ukrainian drones strike Russia in one of the biggest attacks in conflict; WATCH dramatic videos

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 10: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 10: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon