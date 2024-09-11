Himachal ragging HORROR: Bahra University student beaten with belt, assaulted; 3 arrested, expelled (WATCH)

In a shocking incident from Himachal Pradesh that has rocked Bahra University, Waknaghat, Solan district, three students have been arrested in connection with a brutal ragging case that left a junior student physically assaulted and traumatized.

In a shocking incident from Himachal Pradesh that has rocked Bahra University, Waknaghat, Solan district, three students have been arrested in connection with a brutal ragging case that left a junior student physically assaulted and traumatized. The case has ignited widespread outrage after a disturbing video of the incident went viral on social media, showcasing the horrific abuse that took place within the university's hostel.

Also read: Bihar: Girl falls asleep on railway track while attempting suicide, saved by train driver's response (WATCH)

The video, recorded inside a hostel room, shows senior students assaulting the junior student with a belt. The footage also captures scenes of inappropriate behaviour by the seniors, including slapping and punching the victim. This violent and demeaning act has raised serious concerns about the safety of students at Bahra University.

Following the emergence of the video, the victim lodged a formal complaint, prompting the Kandaghat police to register a case and launch a detailed investigation. Acting swiftly, authorities arrested three students involved in the heinous act and the trio were also expelled the university. Law enforcement officials indicated that more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses, with a focus on identifying other individuals who may have played a role in the assault.

Also read: 'Wouldn't it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance?': Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH)

The horrifying nature of the incident has prompted an outcry from parents, students, and local communities, all of whom are demanding immediate action from Bahra University to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Several parents are reportedly calling for Bahra University to implement stricter hostel supervision policies and reinforce anti-ragging measures. They are urging the institution to take more significant steps to monitor student activities and prevent any future incidents of hazing or harassment.

Latest Videos