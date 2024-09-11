Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal ragging HORROR: Bahra University student beaten with belt, assaulted; 3 arrested, expelled (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident from Himachal Pradesh that has rocked Bahra University, Waknaghat, Solan district, three students have been arrested in connection with a brutal ragging case that left a junior student physically assaulted and traumatized.

    Himachal ragging HORROR: Bahra University student beaten with belt, assaulted; 3 arrested, expelled (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 9:37 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    In a shocking incident from Himachal Pradesh that has rocked Bahra University, Waknaghat, Solan district, three students have been arrested in connection with a brutal ragging case that left a junior student physically assaulted and traumatized. The case has ignited widespread outrage after a disturbing video of the incident went viral on social media, showcasing the horrific abuse that took place within the university's hostel.

    Also read: Bihar: Girl falls asleep on railway track while attempting suicide, saved by train driver's response (WATCH)

    The video, recorded inside a hostel room, shows senior students assaulting the junior student with a belt. The footage also captures scenes of inappropriate behaviour by the seniors, including slapping and punching the victim. This violent and demeaning act has raised serious concerns about the safety of students at Bahra University.

    Following the emergence of the video, the victim lodged a formal complaint, prompting the Kandaghat police to register a case and launch a detailed investigation. Acting swiftly, authorities arrested three students involved in the heinous act and the trio were also expelled the university. Law enforcement officials indicated that more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses, with a focus on identifying other individuals who may have played a role in the assault.

    Also read: 'Wouldn't it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance?': Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH)

    The horrifying nature of the incident has prompted an outcry from parents, students, and local communities, all of whom are demanding immediate action from Bahra University to prevent such incidents from recurring.

    Several parents are reportedly calling for Bahra University to implement stricter hostel supervision policies and reinforce anti-ragging measures. They are urging the institution to take more significant steps to monitor student activities and prevent any future incidents of hazing or harassment.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China refuses to sign agreement banning AI from controlling nuclear weapons at Seoul Summit snt

    China refuses to sign agreement banning AI from controlling nuclear weapons at Seoul Summit

    Vision 2047 for armed forces: CDS General Anil Chauhan highlights need for transformational reforms snt

    Vision 2047 for armed forces: CDS General Anil Chauhan highlights need for transformational reforms

    CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, undergoing treatment at AIIMS AJR

    CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, undergoing treatment at AIIMS

    Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems collaborate to manufacture C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in India snt

    Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems collaborate to manufacture C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in India

    Yogi govt to host Electronica India 2024: 872 exhibitors from 24 countries; UP to showcase its capabilities dmn

    Yogi govt to host Electronica India 2024: 872 exhibitors from 24 countries; UP to showcase its capabilities

    Recent Stories

    Reliance Industries to L&T: Stocks to watch on September 11, 2024 RKK

    Reliance Industries to L&T: Stocks to watch on September 11, 2024

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi NTI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi

    Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US President calls her a warrior see full post gcw

    Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US President, calls her a 'warrior' | SEE FULL post

    Bengaluru Kannadathi actor Kiran Raj injured in accident near Kengeri; Undergoing treatment vkp

    Bengaluru: Kannadathi actor Kiran Raj injured in accident near Kengeri; Undergoing treatment

    The Buckingham Murders Twitter review: Netizens term film 'cinematic powerhouse', label it a Hollywood copy RKK

    The Buckingham Murders Twitter review: Netizens term film 'cinematic powerhouse', label it a Hollywood copy

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon