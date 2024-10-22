Amit Shah's 60th birthday: What makes Union home minister the 'Chanakya' of BJP?

His political brilliance, coupled with his ability to maneuver complex political landscapes, has earned him the title of BJP's Chanakya—an ode to the ancient Indian political thinker known for his strategies.

Amit Shah, widely known as the "Chanakya" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), turns 60 today, marking a significant milestone in the life of one of India's most formidable political strategists. Born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai, Shah's journey from a middle-class family to the highest echelons of Indian politics is nothing short of remarkable.

Shah's association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from an early age shaped his political outlook. As a young man, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, marking his first active involvement in politics. His early political career saw a rapid rise, particularly after he became close to Narendra Modi, who would later become his key political ally.

A defining moment in Shah's career came in 2002 when he was appointed Minister of State for Home Affairs in Gujarat. During his tenure, Shah demonstrated strong leadership, especially during the Gujarat riots—a period that drew both praise and criticism. Regardless of the controversy, it was clear that Shah had the resolve and decisiveness needed to handle challenging situations.

However, it was his role in the BJP’s monumental victory in the 2014 general elections that truly solidified his legacy. Appointed BJP President that same year, Shah was the chief architect of Narendra Modi's historic win, where the party secured 282 of the 545 Lok Sabha seats.

His grassroots-level strategies, combined with his keen organizational skills, transformed the BJP from a regional party into a national powerhouse. His influence extended across various states, notably in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana, where his political strategies ensured sweeping victories.

In 2019, Shah was appointed as the Union Home Minister, further expanding his influence. His tenure has been marked by landmark decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reshaping India's political landscape.

Despite his success, Shah's journey has not been without challenges. He has faced legal battles, including allegations of involvement in extrajudicial encounters, but these have not deterred his rise in Indian politics.

