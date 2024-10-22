Amit Shah's 60th birthday: What makes Union home minister the 'Chanakya' of BJP?

His political brilliance, coupled with his ability to maneuver complex political landscapes, has earned him the title of BJP's Chanakya—an ode to the ancient Indian political thinker known for his strategies.

Amit Shah's 60th birthday: What makes Union home minister the 'Chanakya' of BJP? AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 7:35 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 7:35 AM IST

Amit Shah, widely known as the "Chanakya" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), turns 60 today, marking a significant milestone in the life of one of India's most formidable political strategists. Born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai, Shah's journey from a middle-class family to the highest echelons of Indian politics is nothing short of remarkable.

His political brilliance, coupled with his ability to maneuver complex political landscapes, has earned him the title of BJP's Chanakya—an ode to the ancient Indian political thinker known for his strategies.

Kaushambi SHOCKER! Woman poisons husband after observing Karwa Chauth fast

Shah's association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from an early age shaped his political outlook. As a young man, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, marking his first active involvement in politics. His early political career saw a rapid rise, particularly after he became close to Narendra Modi, who would later become his key political ally.

A defining moment in Shah's career came in 2002 when he was appointed Minister of State for Home Affairs in Gujarat. During his tenure, Shah demonstrated strong leadership, especially during the Gujarat riots—a period that drew both praise and criticism. Regardless of the controversy, it was clear that Shah had the resolve and decisiveness needed to handle challenging situations.

However, it was his role in the BJP’s monumental victory in the 2014 general elections that truly solidified his legacy. Appointed BJP President that same year, Shah was the chief architect of Narendra Modi's historic win, where the party secured 282 of the 545 Lok Sabha seats.

His grassroots-level strategies, combined with his keen organizational skills, transformed the BJP from a regional party into a national powerhouse. His influence extended across various states, notably in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana, where his political strategies ensured sweeping victories.

Bomb threats spike: Govt plans tough laws, perpetrators could land on no-fly list

In 2019, Shah was appointed as the Union Home Minister, further expanding his influence. His tenure has been marked by landmark decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reshaping India's political landscape.

Despite his success, Shah's journey has not been without challenges. He has faced legal battles, including allegations of involvement in extrajudicial encounters, but these have not deterred his rise in Indian politics.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case snt

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case

Diwali Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune Book your tickets NOW AJR

Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune – Book your tickets NOW

Mumbai HORROR! Teenage boy masturbates in front of woman after asking directions; she says 'brain was numb' snt

Mumbai HORROR! Teenage boy masturbates in front of woman after asking directions; she says 'brain was numb'

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: MVA to finalise seat-sharing deal after crucial meeting today AJR

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: MVA to finalise seat-sharing deal after crucial meeting today

Bengaluru BBMP chooses footpaths to feed stray dogs Public express concern vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP chooses footpaths to feed stray dogs; Public express concern

Recent Stories

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it's okay' RTM

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it’s okay'

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case snt

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case

Diwali Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune Book your tickets NOW AJR

Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune – Book your tickets NOW

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH ATG

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH

Karnataka GSDP growth surpassed national average says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Karnataka’s GSDP growth surpasses national average, says CM Siddaramaiah

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon