Check THESE exquisite Hyderabadi Kada Designs

Lifestyle
Hyderabadi biryani is world famous, but did you know Hyderabadi bangles also have a distinct identity? We bring you a magnificent collection from the city of Nizams.
Gold plated Navratna kada is a popular Hyderabadi bangle design, crafted with intricate stonework. While expensive in gold, similar designs are available.
Pachheli bangles are traditional Hyderabadi kadas worn for weddings. Made with Kundan and gold plating, they are a perfect choice for a grand look.
Adjustable bangles offer a royal look. Explore varieties like antique, ruby gold, and more to enhance your style.
Hyderabadi jadau kada complements bangles beautifully. Available in sets of four, these multi-colored bangles match any bangle set.
Among the various Hyderabadi bangles, the brass-stone kada stands out. Its mesh design with colorful beads is truly unique.
Bangle bracelets are trending. Choose a bangle bracelet for a unique and elegant look instead of heavy, studded bangles.