Interesting Facts About PM Narendra Modi's Education

India News
Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Narendra Modi's educational qualifications and the validity of his BA and MA degrees.
Kejriwal demanded that PM Modi's degrees be made public for transparency and to inform the public about his education.
Kejriwal's statement sparked political debate, leading to defamation cases and court proceedings. Learn about PM Modi's educational qualifications.
Narendra Modi completed his early education in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, Gujarat. He then studied at Bhaktinagar High School, known for his participation in debate competitions.
PM Modi completed his BA in Political Science from DU's School of Open Learning in 1978. Subjects included Indian Political System, International Relations, and Political Science.
PM Modi received his MA in Political Science from Gujarat University in 1983, specializing in Public Administration, with a focus on political theory and administrative systems.
PM Modi enjoys self-study, reading on various subjects, and gathering new information. This passion for learning extends beyond formal education, strengthening his leadership.
He did not pursue any formal higher education or doctorate after his MA. His education in Political Science has deeply influenced his political ideology.
Since his school days, PM Modi has been fond of reading books on political ideology. His public speaking skills, developed in school, play a significant role in his political life.
PM Modi balanced his education with an active role in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and political activities, demonstrating his determination towards education.