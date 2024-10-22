New Zealand cricket faces outrage for posting wrong map of India ahead of 2nd Test, fans demand action

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has come under fire from Indian fans after a recent social media post displayed a map of India that inaccurately represented the borders of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has come under fire from Indian fans after a recent social media post displayed a map of India that inaccurately represented the borders of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions. The contentious map was part of a creative announcement detailing the Kiwis' travel plans for their upcoming second Test match against India, set to take place in Pune on October 24.

The post, which has since been deleted, quickly drew heavy criticism across various social media platforms. Fans expressed their outrage at the incorrect depiction of India’s northern borders, emphasizing the sensitivity surrounding territorial integrity in the region.

One particularly vocal fan took to X (formerly Twitter), tagging India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and calling for immediate action. "Please look at this map, posted by the New Zealand Cricket handle. They are showing the wrong map of India," the user wrote, reflecting a broader sentiment shared by many who reacted to the post.

Another user expressed disbelief at the oversight, commenting, "We can't imagine how you could post an incorrect map. Please correct this." Similarly, a different fan urged NZC to be more careful, stating, "Do not post an incorrect map of India's northern border."

The controversy erupted in the wake of New Zealand’s impressive eight-wicket victory over India in the first Test match held in Bengaluru, marking their first Test win on Indian soil since 1988. The recent win, celebrated by New Zealand cricket fans, was overshadowed by this diplomatic misstep.

Following the backlash, NZC acted quickly to delete the offending post. However, the incident has ignited a wider conversation online about the importance of accurate representations of national borders, especially in a region as politically sensitive as South Asia.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to NZ's now-deleted post:

