New Zealand cricket faces outrage for posting wrong map of India ahead of 2nd Test, fans demand action

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has come under fire from Indian fans after a recent social media post displayed a map of India that inaccurately represented the borders of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

New Zealand cricket faces outrage for posting wrong map of India ahead of 2nd Test, fans demand action snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has come under fire from Indian fans after a recent social media post displayed a map of India that inaccurately represented the borders of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions. The contentious map was part of a creative announcement detailing the Kiwis' travel plans for their upcoming second Test match against India, set to take place in Pune on October 24.

The post, which has since been deleted, quickly drew heavy criticism across various social media platforms. Fans expressed their outrage at the incorrect depiction of India’s northern borders, emphasizing the sensitivity surrounding territorial integrity in the region.

Also read: Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ Gymkhana membership cancelled due to father's religious activities

One particularly vocal fan took to X (formerly Twitter), tagging India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and calling for immediate action. "Please look at this map, posted by the New Zealand Cricket handle. They are showing the wrong map of India," the user wrote, reflecting a broader sentiment shared by many who reacted to the post.

Another user expressed disbelief at the oversight, commenting, "We can't imagine how you could post an incorrect map. Please correct this." Similarly, a different fan urged NZC to be more careful, stating, "Do not post an incorrect map of India's northern border."

Also read: Mohammed Shami declares himself 'pain-free', insists on proving fitness ahead of Australia tour

The controversy erupted in the wake of New Zealand’s impressive eight-wicket victory over India in the first Test match held in Bengaluru, marking their first Test win on Indian soil since 1988. The recent win, celebrated by New Zealand cricket fans, was overshadowed by this diplomatic misstep.

Following the backlash, NZC acted quickly to delete the offending post. However, the incident has ignited a wider conversation online about the importance of accurate representations of national borders, especially in a region as politically sensitive as South Asia.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to NZ's now-deleted post:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead India A in Australia scr

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A in Australia

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues Khar Gymkhana membership cancelled due to fathers religious activities snt

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ Gymkhana membership cancelled due to father's religious activities

India A Cruises to Semis with 7-Wicket Win Over UAE A in Emerging Asia Cup

India A triumphs over UAE A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Cheteshwar Pujara shines with double century in Ranji Trophy, surpasses Brian Lara in first-class centuries dmn

Cheteshwar Pujara shines with double century in Ranji Trophy, surpasses Brian Lara in first-class centuries

Mohammed Shami declares himself 'pain-free', insists on proving fitness ahead of Australia tour snt

Mohammed Shami declares himself 'pain-free', insists on proving fitness ahead of Australia tour

Recent Stories

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it's okay' RTM

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it’s okay'

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case snt

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case

Diwali Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune Book your tickets NOW AJR

Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune – Book your tickets NOW

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH ATG

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH

Karnataka GSDP growth surpassed national average says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Karnataka’s GSDP growth surpasses national average, says CM Siddaramaiah

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon