Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates: GRAP Stage 2 implemented - What you need to know

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated, prompting the implementation of GRAP stage two restrictions. These measures aim to control pollution levels by limiting the use of coal, firewood, and diesel generators, and enforcing dust control at construction sites.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated stage two of the anti-pollution strategy GRAP on Tuesday morning due to the deterioration of Delhi's air quality index (AQI) during the last several days. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) provides real-time statistics, and at 8 am, Delhi's AQI was 317, falling into the "very poor" category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated that, due to unfavorable climatic and meteorological circumstances, Delhi's daily average AQI would remain in the "very poor" category for the foreseeable future. Under stage two of the GRAP or the Graded Response Action Plan, there will be restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Dust control measures will be enforced at construction and demolition sites, and daily mechanical sweeping and water spraying will be performed on designated routes. Further, traffic personnel will be deployed at congestion points, vehicle parking fees will be increased to discourage private transport and additional bus and metro services will be started.

It has been suggested that people utilize public transportation more often and drive their own cars less.

Additionally, they have requested that they avoid dust-producing building activities from October to January and change their cars' air filters on a regular basis at the specified intervals. Additionally, residents of Delhi-NCR have been advised not to burn biomass and solid trash outdoors.

In an effort to combat air pollution, the Delhi government also started its "Red Light On-Gaadi Off" campaign earlier on Monday. Gopal Rai, a prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician and Delhi Environment Minister, launched the campaign at the ITO crossroads by urging motorists to off their car engines at red lights in order to assist decrease pollution.

