Kerala LoP Satheesan criticizes PV Anvar, says no more talks for electoral cooperation

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

Palakkad: Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan lashed out at Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar and stated that he has not developed the capacity to to negotiate with the UDF, and discussions for electoral cooperation with Anvar are no longer ongoing. 

Translating his words in English, he said,"Anvar has formed a new party and approached them for cooperation. We discussed the matter, and questioned Anvar about speaking about this only after he fielded a candidate against us. Anvar was asked to withdraw the candidate. Anwar said that if requested, he could withdraw, to which I responded that he I am requesting it. It was then that Anvar held a press conference with conditions attached. Anvar is requesting the withdrawal of the candidate announced by the AICC, Ramya Haridas,". Satheesan remarked that the UDF has been around for many years and that Anvar is insisting on withdrawing their candidate.

Satheesan added that the UDF will not go behind Anvar and that if they wish, they can withdraw their candidate. He asserted that Anvar's candidates will not affect the UDF's chances of winning. He clarified that there is no disagreement between him and KPCC President K. Sudhakaran regarding matters related to Anvar. Satheesan also mentioned that Anvar is the one who claimed that he smuggled crores for the Chief Minister and that discussions about supporting Anwar in Nilambur in the Assembly elections have not taken place.

Regarding Shafi Parambil, Satheesan noted that the popular support he enjoys frightens opponents, and the resulting allegations are part of that dynamic. He emphasized that he, Shafi, and Rahul Mamkootathil are all part of the same team and that Minhaj will not create any movement among minorities.

On the Chief Minister, Satheesan remarked that he lacks a conscience, as evidenced by the government's inability to reassure the family of ADM Naveen Babu. He accused the Chief Minister of protecting the accused, PP Divya, through a mischief-making group in his office and claimed that Pinarayi is a person who has tied the government and the party to the RSS.

