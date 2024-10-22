J&K counter-intelligence dismantles Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot operated by Pakistani handler 'Baba Hamas'

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted a significant operation across multiple districts on Tuesday, successfully dismantling a recruitment module linked to the newly formed terrorist organization, Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM). This operation, which spanned areas including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama, was reportedly directed by a Pakistani terrorist handler identified as 'Baba Hamas'.

The CIK stated, "In the early hours of October 22, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir conducted a major operation, carrying out raids across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. During the operation, a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organization 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' (TLM) was dismantled. This group, believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was reportedly operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas."

This operation comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in Ganderbal that claimed the lives of seven civilians, including one local doctor and six non-local laborers. The attack, which occurred on Sunday night at Gagangir, has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests across Kashmir. Vigils were held in various locations, including a notable candlelight vigil in Pulwama to honor the victims. Protesters marched through the streets, holding placards demanding justice and an end to violence, with a prominent banner proclaiming, "Pulwama Stands Against Terrorism."

In response to the escalating violence, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha blamed Pakistan for the attacks, stating that the country is frustrated by the successful and peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which demonstrate the public's faith in democracy. He asserted that security forces and police have been granted full authority to pursue and eliminate the perpetrators of these attacks.

"The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted successfully and peacefully. The people expressed their faith in democracy and gave a befitting reply to these forces. Naturally, our neighboring country is very disturbed and frustrated by this, engaging in cowardly acts through its elements here," Sinha told PTI in an interview at Raj Bhawan.

Sinha described the recent attack as "unfortunate," noting the completion of the Z Morh tunnel project, which the victims were associated with. He visited SKIMS hospital to check on the injured, who are reportedly stable. In terms of assistance, he announced that the construction company involved in the tunnel project would provide ₹15 lakh (approximately $18,000) to each victim's family, alongside regular employees receiving insurance compensation. Additionally, arrangements are being made to provide jobs for the families affected by the attack.

When asked about the potential link between the recent terrorist activities and the formation of the government, Sinha dismissed any such connection, labeling the incident as unfortunate and emphasizing that the world is aware of Pakistan's frustrations leading to such acts.

Addressing concerns over the resurgence of targeted killings, Sinha acknowledged that local recruitment had reached its lowest point in 25 years, thanks to the efforts of security forces in neutralizing various terror commanders. He pointed out that organizations like The Resistance Front (TRF) often claim responsibility for these incidents, operating under different names to carry out attacks.

