OnePlus 13 launch date CONFIRMED! Check out it's first look

OnePlus has officially confirmed the October 31 launch date for the OnePlus 13 in China, teasing its design and color variants. The phone retains a similar design to the OnePlus 12 with a circular camera module and Hasselblad-tuned cameras, but with a detached ring and metallic extension. It will be available in blue, white, and black.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone, OnePlus 13, in China while also providing us with the first look and colour variants of the upcoming device.  OnePlus 13 will launch in China at 4 PM on October 31 or at 1:30 PM on November 1 (Indian time). Notably, OnePlus 13 is launching almost a month earlier than the OnePlus 12 in a bid to align with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset launch.

What do we know about OnePlus 13 so far?

It has now been formally revealed that OnePlus intends to make minimal design changes with the OnePlus 13 and not significantly alter the highly praised OnePlus 12 design. The circular camera module, which houses the triple camera arrangement and flash while blending in with the rest of the rear, essentially keeps its design from the previous year in the official image that OnePlus teased. But the circular ring is no longer attached to the side frame, and a metallic ring extends to the phone's right corner. The "H" above it denotes the Hasselblad-tuned cameras.

Also Read | Top 5 mid-range smartphones in October 2024 under Rs 35,000

The OnePlus 13 will be available in three different color options: blue, white, and black. In a Weibo post, OnePlus China President Louis Jie said that the OnePlus 13 will be a "Super Pro" smartphone featuring several firsts for the industry, such as the second-generation BOE X2 display and the new Hasselblad camera system.

Also Read | Redmi 13C to Infinix Hot 50: Best 5G phones to buy under Rs 10,000

OnePlus 13: Here's what you can expect from this smartphone

The OnePlus 13 may be the first phone to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/8 Elite chipset, based on leaks. Notably, according to certain testing, the CPU performs better than the A18 Pro processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro. A 6.8-inch BOE X2 LTPO AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (HBM) is believed to be included in the OnePlus 13.

A huge 6,000mAh battery and an IP68/69 water resistant rating are also anticipated. Additionally, 50W magnetic wireless charging and 100W rapid charging could be supported.

Also Read | New job opening! Elon Musk is looking for AI tutors for xAI, offering up to Rs 5,000 per hour

The OnePlus 13's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, as opposed to its predecessor's optical sensor, is probably going to be another significant improvement. Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors may be used with wet or unclean fingers and are typically thought to be quicker and safer than optical sensors. Optical fingerprint sensors are also included in high-end flagship devices as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro.
 

