Kaushambi SHOCKER! Woman poisons husband after observing Karwa Chauth fast

A woman in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, poisoned her husband to death after observing the Karwa Chauth fast. The incident is suspected to be driven by suspicion of the husband's affair. Police have arrested the woman.

In a shocking incident in Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh, a woman poisoned her husband just hours after observing the Karwa Chauth fast for his long life. According to the police, the woman suspected her husband of having an affair.

This horrifying incident took place in Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Ismailpur village, under the jurisdiction of the Kara Dham police station. 32-year-old Shailesh Kumar's wife, Savita, is the accused in this crime.

Police reported that on Sunday, Karwa Chauth, Savita Devi observed a fast for the long life of her husband, Shailesh Kumar. Shailesh was also busy with the preparations for the festival since morning. After Savita broke her fast in the evening, there was a minor argument between the couple. However, the situation became normal after some time, and both of them ate dinner together.

Wife fled after poisoning the food

After dinner, Savita asked Shailesh to fetch something from a neighbor's house. While Shailesh was at the neighbor's place, Savita fled. When Shailesh returned, his health deteriorated. As his condition worsened, his family rushed him to the hospital. In a video statement at the hospital, Shailesh revealed that his wife had poisoned his food. Treatment began, but Shailesh succumbed to the poison.

Accused wife arrested after complaint by deceased's brother

Shailesh's brother, Akhilesh Kumar, confirmed the incident and informed the police. Acting on the information, the police arrested the accused wife, Savita. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava stated that a thorough investigation is underway, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

