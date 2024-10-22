Kerala: Kasaragod police receives flak for delayed arrest of DYFI's Sachitha Rai in job scam case

Despite allegations of defrauding numerous individuals of lakhs by promising them jobs, police have yet to arrest Sachitha Rai, a former DYFI member in Kasaragod. The DYFI is the youth wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Kasaragod: There are claims that police have not yet arrested Sachitha Rai, a former member of the DYFI in Kasaragod, despite allegations of defrauding many individuals of lakhs by promising them jobs. Several others are now coming forward with complaints against her. Complainants assert that she has swindled at least Rs 3 crore from different individuals through these job offers. DYFI is the youth wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The Kasaragod police charged Sachitha Rai, a DYFI leader and school teacher, for orchestrating a central government job scam. Rai, recognized for her eloquence and sharp criticism of BJP-RSS ideologies, allegedly defrauded a young woman of Rs 15 lakh by offering her a clerk position at the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), which operates under the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

Kumbla Police, which filed charges against Rai under Section 420 of the IPC (cheating), stated that she collected approximately Rs 2 crore from various job seekers and transferred Rs 72 lakh to an intermediary in Karnataka to fulfill the job promises.

The CPIM leader also defrauded a woman named Nishmitha Shetty of Rs 15.06 lakh between May and August 2023, according to reports. Due to her circumstances, Nishmitha filed a police complaint for cheating, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Sachitha on October 6.

A resident of Badoor was allegedly defrauded of Rs 1 lakh by Sachitha Rai, who promised him a job in the Karnataka Excise Department. The victim claims he trusted her because she was his son's teacher. Although Sachitha had approached the Kasaragod District Principal Sessions Court for anticipatory bail, her request was rejected. However, there are allegations that the police have not arrested her due to her influence.

Sachitha Rai, hailing from Sheni in the Enmakaje grama panchayat, comes from a CPM family, with her father being a well-known orator for party events. She initially worked as an ad hoc teacher at Government HSS Angadimogar before securing a permanent position at an aided lower-primary school in Badoor, located in Puthige grama panchayat.

