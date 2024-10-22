Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ Gymkhana membership cancelled due to father's religious activities

Jemimah Rodrigues' honorary membership at Khar Gymkhana was canceled following allegations of her father's religious activities on the club's premises, prompting member protests.

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues Khar Gymkhana membership cancelled due to fathers religious activities snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 10:25 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

In a surprising turn of events, Jemimah Rodrigues, the star batter of the Indian women's cricket team, has had her three-year honorary membership at the Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai revoked. This decision follows allegations that her father, Ivan Rodrigues, conducted religious activities on the club's premises, which prompted objections from other members.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the club officials felt compelled to act after members raised concerns about Ivan Rodrigues's activities, which were purportedly aimed at converting individuals to his religious organization, Brother Manuel Ministries. The club's annual general body meeting held on October 20, 2024, resulted in the cancellation of Jemimah's membership, which had been awarded to her in 2023.

Khar Gymkhana President Vivek Devnani confirmed the revocation, stating, “The honorary three-year membership given to Ms. Jemimah Rodrigues was revoked pursuant to a resolution passed by the members who attended the general meeting.”

Members of the managing committee revealed that Ivan Rodrigues utilized the club’s presidential hall for approximately 18 months, hosting around 35 events associated with his organization. Committee member Shiv Malhotra stated, “We all know what was happening there,” and highlighted the nature of the events, which included music and large screens. He emphasized that Khar Gymkhana's constitution explicitly prohibits any religious activities under Rule 4A.

Former Khar Gymkhana president Nitin Gadekar recounted witnessing one of these events, describing a dark room filled with trance music and a speaker proclaiming, “He is coming to save us.” Gadekar expressed shock at the activities taking place within the club and stated that the decision to cancel Jemimah’s membership was reached after protests from concerned members.

Jemimah Rodrigues has made significant contributions to Indian cricket, having represented the nation in three Tests, 30 ODIs, and 104 T20Is, accumulating 235, 710, and 2,142 runs, respectively. She was recently part of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE, where the team faced an early exit from the group stages.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

New Zealand cricket faces outrage for posting wrong map of India ahead of 2nd Test, fans demand action snt

New Zealand cricket faces outrage for posting wrong map of India ahead of 2nd Test, fans demand action

cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead India A in Australia scr

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A in Australia

India A Cruises to Semis with 7-Wicket Win Over UAE A in Emerging Asia Cup

India A triumphs over UAE A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Cheteshwar Pujara shines with double century in Ranji Trophy, surpasses Brian Lara in first-class centuries dmn

Cheteshwar Pujara shines with double century in Ranji Trophy, surpasses Brian Lara in first-class centuries

Mohammed Shami declares himself 'pain-free', insists on proving fitness ahead of Australia tour snt

Mohammed Shami declares himself 'pain-free', insists on proving fitness ahead of Australia tour

Recent Stories

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it's okay' RTM

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it’s okay'

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case snt

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case

Diwali Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune Book your tickets NOW AJR

Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune – Book your tickets NOW

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH ATG

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH

Karnataka GSDP growth surpassed national average says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Karnataka’s GSDP growth surpasses national average, says CM Siddaramaiah

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon