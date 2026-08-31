Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a meeting with party leaders in Lucknow to review voter registration progress. He also recently took a jibe at the BJP over the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will chair a high-level meeting of party leaders in Lucknow today to review the progress of voter registration under 'Form-6'.

The high-level meeting will be presided over by SP National President Akhilesh Yadav. Party leadership has summoned district presidents and city presidents from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh to attend the session.

During the meeting, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav will seek detailed updates from all district and city presidents regarding the implementation of Form-6. He will specifically review how many new voter names have been added across their respective areas so far and ascertain how many remain to be added.

All participating district and city presidents have been directed to be accompanied by a computer operator for the session. According to party sources, election data will be collected directly from the computer operators during the meeting, and they will also be provided technical training related to the election process.

SP chief's jibe at BJP over Ram Mandir donation theft

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged theft of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, saying that "if someone commits theft" at the Ram Mandir, they would be inducted into the BJP.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "...and if someone commits theft at the Ram Mandir, they will be inducted into the BJP." Yadav shared the post while reacting to an image carrying a quote attributed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which read, "'If anyone commits theft in UP, they will be left limping the next day': CM Yogi."

The SP chief's remarks came days after the Uttar Pradesh Home Department handed over the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, along with necessary action taken in the matter, to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust.

According to sources, the SIT's final report was submitted to the temple trust following the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh Home Department. The development pertains to the case involving allegations of embezzlement of devotees' offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The probe into the alleged embezzlement is continuing, while the political dispute over accountability and the demand for a debate have intensified. The case remains under investigation, with the allegations and circumstances surrounding the alleged misappropriation of donation funds being examined.