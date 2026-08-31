West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari backed the FIR against former CM Mamata Banerjee for violating a Calcutta HC order during a TMCP event. Adhikari stated the law is equal for all and action would be taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday expressed support for the filing of an FIR against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violations of Calcutta High Court directives during a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) event, asserting that the law of the country is equal for all.

'Law is Equal for All'

Speaking to reporters, the West Bengal CM asserted that strict legal action would be initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against anyone who breaks the law or takes it into their own hands. "The law of the country is equal for all. Whoever breaks the law or takes the law into their own hands, action will be taken against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. That could be me, it could be you, or it could be someone else," said CM Adhikari.

FIR Alleges Violation of High Court Order

Adhikari's remarks came after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and organisers of the West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (WBTMCP) were booked by Hastings Police for allegedly violating a Calcutta High Court order during a foundation day programme held on Cathedral Road in Kolkata. The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint submitted by Sub-Inspector Apu Baidya of Hastings Police Station.

According to the complaint, Banerjee, along with organisers of the WBTMCP programme, allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy and, in pursuance of the same, violated an order passed by the Calcutta High Court in connection with WPA No. 21728 of 2026. The alleged violation took place during the WBTMCP foundation day programme organised at Cathedral Road on August 28. The programme was scheduled from 12 noon to 3 pm as per the permission and directions referred to in the complaint.

Police alleged that Banerjee and the organisers provoked their supporters during the programme, following which the crowd pushed aside barricades put up by the police. The complaint further alleged that the crowd jostled with police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, leading to a chaotic situation in the area.

According to the police account, the gathering also obstructed vehicular movement on one flank of Cathedral Road, causing disruption to traffic in the area. The police further alleged that the organisers continued with the programme beyond the time permitted under the Calcutta High Court's order. The case includes provisions of the BNS relating to criminal conspiracy, disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, acts endangering the life or personal safety of others, assault or criminal force against public servants and negligent conduct with respect to public ways.