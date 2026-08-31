Assam Police seized 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 16 crore in Cachar district and apprehended one person. The drugs were found concealed in a secret chamber of a vehicle during a major anti-narcotics operation based on intelligence.

Major Drug Bust in Cachar

Assam Police seized 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 16 crore in Cachar district and apprehended one person, officials said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar district, Partha Protim Das, stated that the recovery was made as part of a major anti-narcotics operation. Based on specific intelligence inputs, police intercepted a vehicle with registration number AS-01-GC-7852 at Dolu, Moinagarh, under the jurisdiction of the Borkhola police station. During the inspection, police recovered 80,000 Yaba tablets concealed in a secret chamber of the vehicle. Later, the police apprehended 25-year-old accused Somsul Hussain Laskar.

"During a thorough search, 80,000 Yaba tablets concealed in a secret chamber of the vehicle were recovered. One person, namely Somsul Hussain Laskar (25 years old) S/O Harish Ali R/O Jamalpur PS Dholai was apprehended. The vehicle was coming from a neighbouring state," SSP Das said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the successful operation by Cachar Police by making a reference of Jack and Jill nursery rhyme. In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote: "Jack and Jill went up the hill, Thinking they'd make a quick ₹16 cr deal. But @cacharpolice had other plans...80,000 Yaba tablets seized from a secret chamber in a vehicle. One accused apprehended, huge haul off the streets."

Police confirmed that further investigation is underway to ascertain the forward and backward linkages of the narcotics network.

Heroin Seized in Guwahati

Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police recovered and seized 397 grams of suspected heroin and apprehended three drug traffickers in Guwahati, officials said.

Acting on specific information regarding the transportation of narcotic drugs, the STF, Assam, launched an operation during the night of August 27-28, 2026, and intercepted a car at Sonkochi Path, Beharbari, under Basistha Police Station in Guwahati.

"During the search of the vehicle, 37 soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing 397 grams (net weight), were recovered from two bags. Three persons travelling in the vehicle were also apprehended, and they were identified as Kiron Singha (49) of Assam's Cachar district, S Nengpi Vaiphei (36) of Imphal East, Manipur and Ngaineichong (41) of Churachandpur, Manipur," Pranab Kumar Pegu, SSP of STF, Assam, said.

In addition to the suspected heroin, Rs 21,000 in cash, mobile handsets, SIM cards, two bags and the vehicle were seized during the operation. In this connection, STF PS Case No. 08/2026 has been registered. (ANI)