A joint operation by security forces in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, has resulted in the busting of a major Naxal dump. A large cache of explosives, including an 8 kg IED, tiffin bombs, and gelatin sticks, was seized, foiling a plot to attack forces.

Security forces achieved a breakthrough in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, after busting a strategic Naxal dump in the dense Belpocha-Gompad forest region and seizing a massive cache of high-intensity explosives, local police confirmed.

The joint operation, executed by the Sukma District Force, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Bastar Fighters, was launched following specific actionable intelligence provided by recently surrendered Naxal cadres.

Details of the Seizure

During the search operation, security personnel recovered 8 kg of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) incorporating two tiffin bombs, 10 detonators, 17 gelatin sticks and multiple meters of Cordex detonation wire.

Major Plot to Target Forces Foiled

According to Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Gurjar, the recovered materials were part of a major strategic plot hatched by Naxalites to target security forces and disrupt peace in the Bastar region.

The timely discovery neutralised a potentially devastating attack, and bomb disposal squads safely neutralised the explosives on-site.

Search Operations Intensified

Search and combing operations in the surrounding forest belt have been intensified.