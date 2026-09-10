The BJP will launch a 12-day public awareness campaign against drug abuse in Punjab from September 18. The campaign will see four simultaneous yatras aiming to cover all 117 Assembly constituencies, with senior leaders like Amit Shah expected to join.

BJP's Anti-Drug Campaign in Punjab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a large-scale public awareness campaign against drug abuse in Punjab from September 18, according to sources.

The campaign is expected to continue for around 12 days and will see four yatras being taken out simultaneously from different parts of the state. BJP national president Nitin Nabin will launch the yatras, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to participate in the campaign.

Four Yatras to Cover the State

The four yatras will originate from different regions of Punjab and are planned to cover a large number of Assembly constituencies as part of the party’s outreach against drug abuse. The yatra in the northern region will begin from Lakhanpur/Madhopur in Pathankot. The second yatra in the Malwa region will commence from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo. The third yatra will begin from the Sri Anandpur Sahib/Fatehgarh Sahib region, while the fourth yatra will be flagged off from the Veer Bhoomi Memorial in Fazilka, located close to the India-Pakistan border.

Campaign Objective and Outreach

According to sources, the primary objective of the four yatras will be to reach all 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab and create awareness among people about the harmful impact of drug abuse.

As part of the campaign, BJP’s publicity vehicles will travel across villages and local areas, carrying the party’s anti-drug message and conducting awareness activities. The campaign will focus on engaging people at the grassroots level and encouraging greater social participation in the fight against drug abuse.

The party is also expected to hold public outreach and interaction programmes during the course of the yatras, with an emphasis on reaching youth, local communities and various sections of society. The BJP’s campaign is aimed at building a broader social movement against drug abuse in Punjab and encouraging collective participation in addressing the issue. The four yatras, which are expected to run for around 12 days, will cover different parts of the state with the stated objective of taking the anti-drug awareness message to all 117 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)