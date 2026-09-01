A passenger at Ahmedabad Railway Station had a narrow escape after slipping while attempting to board a moving train. He was dragged along the platform but was saved by the prompt intervention of a railway technician. The entire dramatic rescue was captured on CCTV footage.

At Ahmedabad Railway Station, a passenger attempted to board a moving train as it was leaving the station and came dangerously near to getting pulled beneath it. However, a railway worker's prompt intervention prevented the potentially tragic incident. CCTV footage of the event was taken at the railway station's Platform No. 1. The passenger was seen frantically trying to catch the leaving Jabalpur-Veraval Express in the video, which is currently doing the rounds.

When the man was spotted sprinting across the platform, perhaps attempting to get to his coach, the train had already started to depart the station following its planned stop. He started running in the direction of one of the coach doors, but before he could reach it, the entry passed.

Rather than retreating, the passenger waited until the coach's second door was within reach. He grasped the grip and tried to climb up the steps as the speeding train went by. That was when things went horribly wrong.

Abruptly, the passenger lost his balance and started to slip next to the train. His body was pulled along the platform while he continued to hold on the coach handle, putting him perilously near to the space between the platform and the train.

A railway technician standing nearby noticed what was happening and immediately rushed towards him. Other individuals in the vicinity joined the rescue effort when the technician grabbed the passenger and dragged him away from the speeding train. They were able to securely return him to the platform in a matter of minutes.

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A potentially catastrophic disaster was prevented when the passenger was saved before he could fall into the space between the train and the platform. The guy went from racing toward his train to being pulled beside it in a matter of seconds, as seen by the CCTV footage.

The incident also highlighted the risks associated with trying to join a moving train, especially after missing the appropriate carriage door. In this instance, the passenger was saved from becoming stuck between the platform and the rolling train by the railway technician's quick thinking and attentiveness.