Bank Holidays in September: Long Weekends Ahead! Check State-Wise Holiday List
September is packed with festivals like Janmashtami and Ganesh Puja, which means many bank holidays are coming up. The RBI has announced a list with back-to-back holidays in the first week itself.
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September Bank Holiday List RBI Announces Multiple Closures
September is full of festivals, from Janmashtami to Vishwakarma Puja and more. Because of these celebrations, all banks, government offices, and schools in the state will remain closed on certain days. This is why the first week of September has a long string of holidays, so plan your work accordingly.
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September Bank Holiday List RBI Announces Multiple Closures
The Reserve Bank of India has officially announced the bank holidays for September. The list confirms that banks will be closed for consecutive days in the first week. Make sure to complete your important transactions before the holidays begin to avoid any hassle.
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September Bank Holiday List RBI Announces Multiple Closures
According to the holiday list, banks will be closed on September 4 for Janmashtami. This holiday applies to cities like Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada. Also, September 6 is a Sunday, so all banks will be shut.
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Image Credit : getty
September Bank Holiday List RBI Announces Multiple Closures
This means you get two holidays in the very first week of September. And if you can manage to take a leave on Saturday, you could get a nice three-day-long break.
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September Bank Holiday List RBI Announces Multiple Closures
The holidays don't stop there. September 12 is the second Saturday and September 13 is a Sunday, so banks will be closed. Then, on September 14, banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada will be shut for Ganesh Puja. The festival holiday continues on September 15 in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Panaji. The whole month is dotted with holidays.
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