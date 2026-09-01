Aam Aadmi Party workers protested outside BJP MP Tarun Chugh's Amritsar home. The protest was sparked by reports of BJP leaders visiting the residence of the late Sajjan Kumar, a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to offer condolences.

AAP Protests BJP Over Visit to 1984 Riots Convict's Home

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Tuesday staged a massive protest outside the residence of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh in Amritsar, following reports of BJP leaders visiting the residence of the late Sajjan Kumar--a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots--to offer their condolences. Sajjan Kumar passed away on August 20.

The AAP has slammed the BJP for the move, accusing the saffron party of disrespecting the Sikh community by associating with those convicted of the 1984 massacre.

AAP Accuses BJP of 'Anti-Sikh Attitude'

Leading the protest, AAP MLA Ajay Gupta questioned the BJP's integrity and demanded a clarification on their stance regarding the 1984 victims. "We are heading to the residence of Tarun Chugh, a BJP MP, to stage this protest. The reason for this protest is that BJP members go to the residences of individuals found guilty in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This clearly demonstrates that the BJP engages solely in the politics of religion and vote banks. I want to ask them to clarify their stance: do they stand with the Sikhs, or with those found guilty of massacring them?" Gupta said.

He further added, "As the Aam Aadmi Party, we intend to expose the true face of the BJP across Punjab--a party that harbors an anti-Sikh attitude, treats Punjab unfairly, and believes in instigating riots to further its vote-bank politics. We will march to his residence and demand to know his position regarding the Sikh community--whether he stands with them or against them."

Heavy Security Deployed at Protest Site

In view of the protest, the Punjab Police deployed a heavy security contingent outside MP Tarun Chugh's residence to prevent any escalation of the situation.

Police on High Alert to Maintain Law and Order

ADCP Harpal Singh stated that the police are on high alert to ensure that law and order are maintained. "We have deployed force here--specifically near the residence of senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh--because members of the Aam Aadmi Party have gathered to protest against the BJP's leaders reaching Sajjan Kumar's residence. To maintain law and order, we have deployed a significant force: the operation is being supervised by the DCP (Law and Order), assisted by three SPs, three ADCPs, four ACPs, and approximately 100 personnel," ADCP Singh said.

Warning against any violence, the ADCP added, "If the law and order situation deteriorates, action will certainly be taken; no one will be permitted to take the law into their own hands. As for the duration, the event is scheduled to begin around 10:00 or 10:30 AM; we will assess the situation after that." (ANI)