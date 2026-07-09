Six people from Dharwad were killed and three injured in an MUV-truck collision near Arabail Ghat, Yallapur. In another incident, a KSRTC bus overturned near Muddenahalli, injuring eight passengers, with three in critical condition.

6 from Dharwad killed in MUV-truck collision

Six people from Dharwad were killed and three others injured after an MUV collided with a truck near Arabail Ghat in Yallapur taluk during the early morning hours of Thursday. Police said all the deceased were from Dharwad and were on a trip to Dharmasthala and other places.

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According to the police, the deceased have been identified as the driver Sanjay Angadi(33), Basavaraj (48), Abhishek Eshwar (28), Akshay ( 26), Abhishek(26), and Manjunath Chulaki (32). All of the deceased hailed from Dharwad. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.

KSRTC bus overturns in Chikkaballapur, 8 injured

Earlier on Saturday (July 4), eight people were seriously injured after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus overturned near the VTU Campus at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur taluk. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

According to the officials, the KSRTC bus was travelling from Doddaballapur to Chikkaballapur with 26 passengers on board.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the bus while trying to avoid a tipper lorry coming from the Kanive Narayanapura side, causing the bus to overturn on the roadside.

Following the accident, local residents and police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. All the injured were shifted to the Sathya Sai Hospital in Muddenahalli for treatment. Hospital sources said that the condition of three of the injured remains critical.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the negligence of both the tipper lorry driver and the KSRTC bus driver may have led to the accident. Police from the Nandi Giridhama Police Station visited the accident site, registered a case, and initiated an investigation into the incident. More details awaited.