Six people were killed and several injured after a private bus en route to Vijayawada collided with a truck in Telangana's Suryapet. PM Modi and CM Revanth Reddy expressed grief. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Fatal Collision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of six lives and injuries to several others in a bus-truck collision in Telangana's Suryapet district early Wednesday morning.

A private travel bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada collided with a moving truck in the early hours of Wednesday under Kodad Rural police station limits in Suryapet district, leaving six people dead and several others injured.

The prime minister expressed condolences to the victims' family members who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, PMO India wrote, "I am deeply shocked to learn about the tragic accident that occurred in Suryapet, Telangana. My deepest condolences to the family members who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover quickly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Police Detail Suryapet Accident

According to police, the accident occurred around 5:20 am near Durgapuram stage when the bus rammed into the truck.

"A total of 43 passengers were travelling in the bus from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The accident happened near Durgapuram. We have shifted the deceased to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and are currently investigating the matter," police said.

The injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

Telangana Government Responds

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He also instructed the Chief Secretary to take necessary measures to ensure better medical treatment for the injured.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday expressed grief over the Suryapet bus accident and said strict action would be taken against private travel operators found "negligent."

"Six people lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred early this morning in Suryapet. While expressing condolences on behalf of the government, we are organising numerous programmes focused on road safety," Prabhakar told ANI.

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