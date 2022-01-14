  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: BJP wickets falling one after the other, says SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who is ecstatic with the admission of key BJP ministers into his party only days before vital assembly elections, has predicted that the ruling party will only garner 3-4 seats in this year's elections.
     

    UP Election 2022 BJP wickets falling one after the other says SP leader Akhilesh Yadav gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya and other leaders joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday, providing a significant boost to Akhilesh Yadav's administration ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. In a virtual rally, the SP president launched a stinging assault on the ruling BJP, claiming that the saffron party's wickets are falling one after the other. At the same time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remained ignorant.

    "BJP wickets are falling one after the other, even though our CM does not know how to play cricket. Swami Prasad Maurya stated that wherever he travels, a government is established, and this time he took a large number of leaders with him," stated Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. "We were awaiting the results of the Assembly elections. The cycle is quite powerful now that Samajwadi and Ambedkarwadi have joined forces, and no one can stop it," added the SP head. 

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who is ecstatic with the admission of key BJP ministers into his party only days before vital assembly elections, has predicted that the ruling party will only garner 3-4 seats in this year's elections.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath has 'khichdi' at Dalit house in Gorakhpur, takes sly dig at Akhilesh Yadav

    Taking a shot at President Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP chief stated, "By the "80 vs 20" remark, the CM meant that the BJP will receive 20% of total seats in Uttar Pradesh in this polls, while the remaining 80% will go to his party." While welcoming the politicians into his party, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stated that the BJP was looting the people to benefit the affluent. However, in a major setback for the ruling party, former BJP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, and other MLAs formally joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath has khichdi at Dalit house in Gorakhpur takes sly dig at Akhilesh Yadav gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath has 'khichdi' at Dalit house in Gorakhpur, takes sly dig at Akhilesh Yadav

    UP Election 2022 Ex cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya others join Samajwadi Party gcw

    UP Election 2022: Ex cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, others join Samajwadi Party

    Goa Election 2022 BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats formal announcement on candidates soon gcw

    Goa Election 2022: BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats, formal announcement on candidates soon

    Punjab Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal says let people decide CM face of AAP gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal says let people decide CM-face of AAP

    UP Election 2022 BJP MLA Mukesh Verma becomes 7th MLA to quit party ahead of polls gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP leader Mukesh Verma becomes 7th MLA to quit party ahead of polls

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: GST rate-slash on raw materials, sops for MSME, realty sectors

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: GST rate-slash on raw materials, sops for MSME, realty sectors

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath has khichdi at Dalit house in Gorakhpur takes sly dig at Akhilesh Yadav gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath has 'khichdi' at Dalit house in Gorakhpur, takes sly dig at Akhilesh Yadav

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach

    Is Katy Perry topless? Singer's latest post leaves fans wondering and a few drooling (Pictures Insides) RCB

    Is Katy Perry topless? Singer's latest post leaves fans wondering and a few drooling (Pictures Insides)

    Recent Videos

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon
    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Video Icon
    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon