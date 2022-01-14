UP Election 2022: BJP wickets falling one after the other, says SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who is ecstatic with the admission of key BJP ministers into his party only days before vital assembly elections, has predicted that the ruling party will only garner 3-4 seats in this year's elections.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya and other leaders joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday, providing a significant boost to Akhilesh Yadav's administration ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. In a virtual rally, the SP president launched a stinging assault on the ruling BJP, claiming that the saffron party's wickets are falling one after the other. At the same time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remained ignorant.

"BJP wickets are falling one after the other, even though our CM does not know how to play cricket. Swami Prasad Maurya stated that wherever he travels, a government is established, and this time he took a large number of leaders with him," stated Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. "We were awaiting the results of the Assembly elections. The cycle is quite powerful now that Samajwadi and Ambedkarwadi have joined forces, and no one can stop it," added the SP head.

Taking a shot at President Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP chief stated, "By the "80 vs 20" remark, the CM meant that the BJP will receive 20% of total seats in Uttar Pradesh in this polls, while the remaining 80% will go to his party." While welcoming the politicians into his party, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stated that the BJP was looting the people to benefit the affluent. However, in a major setback for the ruling party, former BJP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, and other MLAs formally joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday.

