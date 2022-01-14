  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari

    “CM Adityanath will ensure further development and Ayodhya's Muslim community will also vote for him. Our community is with CM Adityanath,” said Iqbal Ansari, the main petitioner in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 3:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to field Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the candidate from Ayodhya Assembly seat has been welcomed by Iqbal Ansari, the main petitioner in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Supporting CM Adityanath as the BJP candidate, Ansari said that Muslims did not suffer under the BJP government and there were no riots.

    “CM Adityanath will ensure further development and Ayodhya's Muslim community will also vote for him. Our community is with CM Adityanath. A lot has changed in the last five years. Now, the agenda of employment and development should only be the upcoming government's priority,” he further said.

    In a meeting held in Delhi, the CEC approved the candidature of Yogi Adityanath as BJP candidate, giving the implication of the party's election strategy of hardcore Hindutva agenda along with projecting the model of development in Ayodhya.

    With the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple and other development works in Ayodhya being started, the focus on caste equation and development will be the key agenda in the upcoming election. This will mark a significant moment for the voters of Ayodhya.

    There are five Vidhan Sabha seats in Ayodhya district, including Rudauli, Milkipur (SC), Bikapur, Ayodhya and Gosainganj.

    Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath’s candidature has received a lot of positive reactions with the people of the city and the saints welcoming him. According to reports, people, saints and the stakeholders of the high-prestige seat were excited to welcome CM Adityanath as their candidate.

    Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party-dnm

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, ‘Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party’

    UP Election 2022: This is just the beginning, at least 10 ministers may resign from govt, claims Sanjay Raut-dnm

    UP Election 2022: ‘This is just the beginning, at least 10 ministers may resign from govt’, claims Sanjay Raut

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-minister Joginder Singh Mann quits Congress, in talks with AAP-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-minister Joginder Singh Mann quits Congress, in talks with AAP

    High alert in Delhi: Bomb disposal squad rushes to Ghazipur flower market after recovery of unattended bag-dnm

    High alert in Delhi: Bomb disposal squad rushes to Ghazipur flower market after recovery of unattended bag

    Kerala nun rape case verdict: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted; a brief timeline of events-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case verdict: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted; a brief timeline of events

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022: Startups give their wishlist to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2022: Startups give their wishlist to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    UP Election 2022 Ex cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya others join Samajwadi Party gcw

    UP Election 2022: Ex cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, others join Samajwadi Party

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer RCB

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party-dnm

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, ‘Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party’

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: End of the road for Ajinkya Rahane? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: End of the road for Ajinkya Rahane?

    Recent Videos

    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Video Icon
    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon