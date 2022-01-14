UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari

“CM Adityanath will ensure further development and Ayodhya's Muslim community will also vote for him. Our community is with CM Adityanath,” said Iqbal Ansari, the main petitioner in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to field Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the candidate from Ayodhya Assembly seat has been welcomed by Iqbal Ansari, the main petitioner in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Supporting CM Adityanath as the BJP candidate, Ansari said that Muslims did not suffer under the BJP government and there were no riots.

In a meeting held in Delhi, the CEC approved the candidature of Yogi Adityanath as BJP candidate, giving the implication of the party's election strategy of hardcore Hindutva agenda along with projecting the model of development in Ayodhya.

With the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple and other development works in Ayodhya being started, the focus on caste equation and development will be the key agenda in the upcoming election. This will mark a significant moment for the voters of Ayodhya.

There are five Vidhan Sabha seats in Ayodhya district, including Rudauli, Milkipur (SC), Bikapur, Ayodhya and Gosainganj.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath’s candidature has received a lot of positive reactions with the people of the city and the saints welcoming him. According to reports, people, saints and the stakeholders of the high-prestige seat were excited to welcome CM Adityanath as their candidate.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.