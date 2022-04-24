Delhi's Ashram underpass opened for public

The underpass will enable a signal-free journey for lakhs of commuters between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at the Ashram intersection.

The much-awaited Ashram underpass project was permanently opened for the traffic by Deputy Chief Minsiter Manish Sisodia. It was formally inaugurated on Sunday after missing eight deadlines.

The underpass will enable a signal-free journey for lakhs of commuters between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at the Ashram intersection.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated that the project would save people's time and energy due to traffic jams. The underpass construction was full of challanges, and it was difficult for people to function in heavy traffic. The CM Arvind Kejriwal wishes to make roads across Delhi look good. Additionally, the CM's efforts are to make the people's commuting smooth.

The Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) MLAs Atishi from Kalkaji and Praveen Kumar from Jangpura were present for the occasion.

The construction began in December 2019, of the 750-meter underpass has missed eight deadlines, causing traffic congestion on one of the city's most essential and congested routes.

Without formal inauguration, the underpass was opened for traffic on March 22, 2022. However, it was again closed between March 30 and April 2 to complete the awaiting ramp cover construction, with traffic allowed only during peak hours.

