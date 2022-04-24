Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi's Ashram underpass opened for public

    The underpass will enable a signal-free journey for lakhs of commuters between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at the Ashram intersection. 
     

    Delhis Ashram underpass opened for public - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    The much-awaited Ashram underpass project was permanently opened for the traffic by Deputy Chief Minsiter Manish Sisodia. It was formally inaugurated on Sunday after missing eight deadlines. 

    The underpass will enable a signal-free journey for lakhs of commuters between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at the Ashram intersection. 

     

    Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated that the project would save people's time and energy due to traffic jams. The underpass construction was full of challanges, and it was difficult for people to function in heavy traffic. The CM Arvind Kejriwal wishes to make roads across Delhi look good. Additionally, the CM's efforts are to make the people's commuting smooth. 

    The Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) MLAs Atishi from Kalkaji and Praveen Kumar from Jangpura were present for the occasion. 

    The construction began in December 2019, of the 750-meter underpass has missed eight deadlines, causing traffic congestion on one of the city's most essential and congested routes.

    Without formal inauguration, the underpass was opened for traffic on March 22, 2022. However, it was again closed between March 30 and April 2 to complete the awaiting ramp cover construction, with traffic allowed only during peak hours.

    Also Read: Delhi government introduces new advisory for schools due to rising Covid-19 cases

    Also Read: Can lay down my life for country: Arvind Kejriwal after residence vandalised

    Also Read: BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asteroid 2007 FFI, greater the size of the Empire State Building, to fly past Earth on April fool's day 2022 - adt

    Asteroid 2007 FFI, greater the size of the Empire State Building, to fly past Earth on April fool's day 2022

    Recent Stories

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancelled bail gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancels bail

    Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: The 5 facts about the Master Blaster you might have forgotten-ayh

    Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: The 5 facts about the Master Blaster you might have forgotten

    Here s why Apple will soon remove several apps from App Store gcw

    Here's why Apple will soon remove several apps from App Store

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet, MLA Ravi Rana sent to 14-day judicial custody - adt

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet, MLA Ravi Rana sent to 14-day judicial custody

    India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals IATA gcw

    India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals

    Recent Videos

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon