Drone usage banned in Kargil for Vijay Diwas: Security heightened for VIP events

A temporary ban on drone usage has been enforced in Kargil district from July 24 to 26 in conjunction with the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. The restriction was requested by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kargil due to the presence of Very Important Persons (VIPs) in Drass on July 25 and 26. District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samihata, 2023.

The official directive designates the entire area within the revenue boundaries of Sub Division Drass and Tehsil Kargil as a "No Flying Zone" for drones and declares it a "Red Zone" under the Drone Rules 2021 for the specified period.

The ban excludes security personnel, including police, paramilitary forces, SPG, and defense forces. The order is being implemented immediately and will be communicated through the Kargil district website, print media, digital platforms, social media, and public notices.

The SSP Kargil is responsible for enforcing the order, and violations will be prosecuted according to the law.

