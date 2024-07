Paris Olympics 2024: July 25 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On July 25, 2024, the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will feature a packed schedule with various events in Handball, Archery, and Rugby Sevens, as well as multiple Women's Football matches. Key highlights include preliminary round games in Handball, ranking rounds in Archery, and Rugby Sevens matches determining quarterfinal placements. The day also includes several football games across different groups, with matches featuring teams from Canada, Spain, Germany, and more

July 25, 2024: Paris 2024 Olympics Schedule

The 33rd Summer Olympics are set to unfold in Paris and across 16 additional French cities from July 26 to August 11, 2024. Though the official opening ceremony is slated for June 26, the excitement begins earlier with preliminary matches in Football, Rugby Sevens, and Handball on July 24 and 25.

July 25 Highlights:

12:30: Women’s Handball - Slovenia vs Denmark (Preliminary Round, Group A)

13:00: Archery - Women’s Individual Ranking Round

14:30: Women’s Handball - Netherlands vs Angola (Preliminary Round, Group B)

17:30: Women’s Handball - Spain vs Brazil (Preliminary Round, Group B)

17:30: Men’s Rugby Sevens - Samoa vs Kenya (Pool B)

17:45: Archery - Men’s Individual Ranking Round

18:00: Men’s Rugby Sevens - Argentina vs Australia (Pool B)

18:30: Men’s Rugby Sevens - United States vs Uruguay (Pool C)

19:00: Men’s Rugby Sevens - Fiji vs France (Pool C)

19:30: Women’s Handball - Germany vs Korea (Preliminary Round, Group A)

19:30: Men’s Rugby Sevens - South Africa vs Japan (Pool A)

20:00: Men’s Rugby Sevens - New Zealand vs Ireland (Pool A)

20:30: Women’s Football - Canada vs New Zealand (Group A)

20:30: Women’s Football - Spain vs Japan (Group C)

22:30: Women’s Football - Germany vs Australia (Group B)

22:30: Women’s Football - Nigeria vs Brazil (Group C)

22:30: Women’s Football - Hungary vs France (Preliminary Round, Group B)

23:30: Men’s Rugby Sevens - 9th vs 12th in Overall Ranking (Placing 9-12)

00:00: Men’s Rugby Sevens - 10th vs 11th in Overall Ranking (Placing 9-12)

00:30: Women’s Football - France vs Colombia (Group A)

00:30: Women’s Football - United States vs Zambia (Group B)

00:30: Women’s Handball - Norway vs Sweden (Preliminary Round, Group A)

00:30: Men’s Rugby Sevens - 1st in Pool A vs 8th in Overall Ranking (Quarterfinals)

01:00: Men’s Rugby Sevens - 2nd in Pool B vs 2nd in Pool C (Quarterfinals)

01:30: Men’s Rugby Sevens - 1st in Pool C vs 2nd in Pool A (Quarterfinals)

02:00: Men’s Rugby Sevens - 1st in Pool B vs 7th in Overall Ranking (Quarterfinals)

