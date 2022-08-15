PM Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngster's confidence

India is gradually rising in sporting prowess as it keeps increasing its medals tally in each multi-nation sporting event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credited the selection transparency for the same.

On Monday, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said that India had come a long way in transparency in the national selection of athletes, which has been key to the country's triumph at multi-sporting events. Modi also said that the negative influence of nepotism was not just restricted to politics but also affected the sporting coliseum.

"Just like Bhai-Bhatijawaad [nepotism] in politics, there was a lack of transparency in selecting players for sports competitions. It was a huge factor because our players' talent was wasted," Modi proclaimed during his national address on India's 75th Independence Day.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022 - Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence

"They used to struggle all their lives against such difficulties. But, the situation has changed, and players are touching the sky. The shine of gold and silver medals is boosting the confidence of our youngsters. It is just the beginning because India will neither get tired nor stop here. Days are not far when we will win several gold medals," Modi added.

In last year's Tokyo Olympics, India finished with a record of seven medals (a gold, a couple of silvers, and four bronze). It followed that performance with 61 medals, including 22 golds at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. Modi has consistently met and interacted with sports persons before and after significant sporting events.

ALSO READ: India@75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket

Modi had hosted the Indian contingents after the Tokyo Olympics and the recently-concluded CWG. During his address, Modi stressed the need to wash out corruption and dynasty politics from all country institutions, including the sporting federations. "The shadow of parivarvaad lies on several institutions. Our many institutions are affected by family rule. It harms our talent and nation's capabilities and leads to corruption," he said.

"We have to develop an intolerance for this to save institutions. The family's welfare has nothing to do with the nation's welfare. Let's cleanse India's politics and institutions from the shackles of parivaarwad. We need to discourage this in institutions and sports. We need to start a revolution against it. It is our social responsibility. We need transparency," asserted Modi.

ALSO READ: India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

The Sports Authority of India's (SAI's) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has been a game changer in supporting and developing athletes. SAI keeps track of funded athletes' performances throughout the year and ensures that the selection in TOPS remains transparent.

(With inputs from PTI)