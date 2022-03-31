Can lay down my life for country: Arvind Kejriwal after residence vandalised

After a day the attack on Delhi Chief Minister's Arvind Kejriwal house, while attending an event, Kejriwal on Thursday stated that if the greatest party of the country, currently in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism, it gives out a bad message to others. People will presume that this is the right way to deal with situations. Kejriwal added that the country could not progress like this.

"Nation is important, not Arvind Kejriwal, he continued, "and, I can lay down my life for the country's sake."

On Wednesday, around 200 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers gathered outside Kejriwal's residence on Link Road near IP College to protest his comments on the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia alleged a plot to kill Arvind Kejriwal as a massive protest erupted in front of the Chief Minister's residence. "After failing to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now wishes to kill him."

He added that the attack on the CM's house indicated that the BJP wished to kill Kejriwal with the aid of the police. While talking to reporters just after the attack, Sisodia said they would file a complaint against this action.

AAP on Twitter released a 35-second clip, naming it the "raw CCTV footage." In the video, it is displayed that more than 20 protestors walked straight to the gates and knocked down the security barrier. The party claimed that the BJP goons had broken CCTV cameras and security barriers in the sight of Delhi police.

Delhi Police, in their statement, stated that nearly 70 people were detained. As per police, the protest was in response to Kejriwal's remark on the recent movie released 'The Kashmir Files.'

The statement read around 1 pm, a few protestors breached two barricades, reached the CMs house, created a ruckus, and started sloganeering. They were carrying a small paint box and threw paint at the door. A boom barrier arm and a CCTV camera were also found vandalised.

On Thursday, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj moved to the Delhi High Court and demanded a high-level investigation into the incident. He requested that a special investigation team conduct an independent investigation in his petition. Bhardwaj made serious allegations against the Delhi Police, claiming that "the attack appears to have been carried out with Delhi Police's tacit complicity."

National secretary of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, stated that the BJP workers were staged an agitation but did not resort to vandalism. He added that police stopped them, and approximately 20-25 BJP members and leaders, including Tejasvi Surya, were arrested and taken to a police station. They were eventually released, as per PTI.

