    Didn't know about marriage, culprit must get maximum punishment, says Nikki's father

    In another major disclosure, Delhi Police sources said that Sahil and Nikki got married in October 2020 at a Noida temple and they have recovered their marriage certificate. Reacting to the same, Sunil Yadav, Nikki Yadav’s father, said: "No one in the family knew anything about Nikki & Sahil’s marriage. We don’t believe it."

    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    Five persons have been arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch in connection with the murder of Nikki Yadav, days after Sahil Gehlot, the primary suspect, was brought into custody. Sahil Gehlot, Nikki Yadav's partner, is accused of killing her with a charging wire after she learned of his upcoming marriage to a different woman. Another information has come to light that Sahil Gehlot had married Nikki Yadav at a temple in Greater Noida in 2020 when the two were staying in a rented accommodation. 

    Reacting to Nikki and Sahil's marriage, Sunil Yadav, Nikki Yadav's father said, "No one in the family knew anything about Nikki and Sahil’s marriage. We don’t believe it. All those who’re involved in the murder must get maximum punishment."

    Nikki Yadav was strangled to death and her body was stuffed in a fridge at Sahil Gehlot's family's dhaba. The incident came to light on February 14, four days after the crime was committed, when Gehlot confessed to the crime in police custody and led police to the refrigerator in his eatery where the victim's body was hidden. The car used in the commission of crime has been seized by the police.

    The Delhi Police has arrested Sahil's father, Virendra Singh, cousin brothers Ashish and Naveen, and friends Lokesh and Amar after they found out that Sahil's family and friends were involved in the murder.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
