BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

The allegations comes after BJP workers protested with police outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Wednesday, accusing him of ridiculing the planned slaughter of Kashmiri Pandits in the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files.'

Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to get Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal killed. Addressing the media after the attack by miscreants at the Kejriwal's residence, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that there is deep-rooted conspiracy to get rid of Arvind Kejriwal and that the BJP dropped off the miscreants near the chief minister's residence. "Can such miscreants get anywhere close to any other chief minister's residence," Sisodia asked.

The AAP and the BJP have been at odds on problems concerning Kashmiri Pandits. The BJP has slammed the AAP after Arvind Kejriwal referred to The Kashmir Files as a false film and launched an assault on Delhi's ruling party over government employment for Kashmiri teachers. The AAP, on the other hand, has accused the BJP of using the issue of Kashmiri Pandits for political benefit.

Notably, AAP officials, including Kejriwal, have been under fire from the opposition for their stance on the newly released film 'The Kashmir Files.' While addressing on the floor of Delhi's Legislative Assembly, Kejriwal referred to 'The Kashmir Files' as a "jhoothi film" (one that speaks lies), which his party colleagues have struggled to explain in recent days.