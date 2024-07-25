Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: 7 interesting facts about 1999 Indo-Pak war

Lifestyle
The Kargil War was considered one of the most challenging wars as it was fought at high altitudes, with some posts situated at over 18,000 feet.
During the war, the Indian Air Force played an instrumental role in providing aerial support, carrying out vital airstrikes to drive the enemy out of key locations.
It was the first ever war to be shot live and telecast on Indian TV. People in the country were able to see exactly what was happening on the front line.
The Indian Army recaptured strategic areas including Tiger Hill, Point 4875 and Tololing, among others during its successful military campaign.
Operation Vijay: This was the code name for India’s military action to recapture the occupied posts and rid the region of infiltrators.
The official death toll on the Indian side was 527 and that on the Pakistani side was between 357 and 453.
Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer, became a national hero for his bravery and daring acts during the war. His famous words, "Yeh dil maange more," have become iconic.