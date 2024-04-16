Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chhattisgarh: 18 Naxals killed in Bastar encounter just days before Lok Sabha polls

    The gun battle took place at 2 pm when a joint team comprising the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched an operation against Naxal insurgents.

    Chhattisgarh Top Naxal leader many others killed in major operation in Kanker
    In a significant anti-Naxal operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday (April 16) engaged in a fierce encounter resulting in the death of at least 18 Naxalites, according to the Border Security Force (BSF).

    According to reports, the clash took place in the Hapatola forest area between Binagunda and Koronar villages under the jurisdiction of the Chhotebethiya police station. The gun battle took place at 2 pm when a joint team comprising the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched an operation against Naxal insurgents.

    During the operation, security forces managed to recover a massive cache of weapons from the encounter site, including seven AK-47 rifles and three Light Machine Guns.

    While the security forces demonstrated significant firepower, the encounter also resulted in injuries to three personnel. One BSF member sustained a bullet wound to his leg but is reportedly in stable condition, according to BSF sources.

    The Chhattisgarh police confirmed that the injured personnel were swiftly evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

    The encounter underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to combat Naxal insurgency in the region, with the BSF maintaining a robust presence in Kanker district for counter-insurgency operations.

    Kanker Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the second phase of elections on April 26. The results will be announced on June 4.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 7:10 PM IST
