Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, in the ongoing Nagpur winter session, passes Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Cabinet Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, introduced the Bill, which includes a provision requiring the Chief Minister and the cabinet to report to the anti-corruption ombudsman.

The Bill was passed without debate as the Opposition walked out over the alleged Teacher's Entrance Test Scam.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called teh Bill historic, noting that Maharashtra is the first state to have such legislation.

According to Bill's provision, such a proposal would require the approval of at least two-thirds of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's total members.

The Lokayukta will also not investigate cases involving allegations of corruption against the Chief Minister which are related to internal security or public order, according to the Bill.

It also includes that any such investigation shall be kept confidential, and if the Lokayukta concludes that the complaint should be dismissed, the investigation records shall not be published or made available to anyone.

According to the provision, the Lokayukta shall be chaired by a current or former High Court Chief Justice. A Supreme Court or Bombay High Court judge will also be present. The Lokayukta may have up to four members, two of whom must be from the Judiciary.

The selection committee for the appointment of the Lokayukta Chairperson and Members includes the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Speaker of the Legislative Council, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and the Council, and a judge nominated by the Chief Justice or Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

