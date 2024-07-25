Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Motorola teases launch of new phone in India, claims it to be world's slimmest military grade device

    Motorola is seemingly not done with phone launches as the company has teased one more smartphone. The brand recently announced the Moto G85, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in India. Motorola says its new device comes with solid durability and a slim design. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Motorola is preparing to introduce a new smartphone shortly in India. Through social media posts, the corporation hinted to the phone without disclosing the name or precise release date. It is marketed as the nation's thinnest phone and has MIL-STD-810 certification. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is rumoured to be the next big thing from Motorola. With the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, it is probably going to come with a successor to the Edge 40 Neo from the previous year.

    Through teaser videos on X, Motorola announced the arrival of a new smartphone in the country. The videos are posted with the tagline “Do You Dare to Be Bold”. The Lenovo sub-brand is also teasing the handset through a banner on its India website.

    According to a purported Motorola poster (via @stufflistings), the forthcoming phone will be the thinnest in the world and meet MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability standards. It is stated to be resistant to unintentional drops, vibrations, very high or low temperatures, and humidity. The poster also verifies that the smartphone is available on Flipkart.

    It is widely believed that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, which is expected to be the replacement for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, will make its appearance shortly, even if Motorola has not officially confirmed the name. Anticipated specifications for the Motorola Edge 50 Neo include a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It's likely powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

    It's likely powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is anticipated to be available in blue, grey, milk, and pineapple colours with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage choices. Remember that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo was first available for purchase in September of last year for Rs. 23,999 for the entry-level 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model? At Rs. 25,999, you can get the top-of-the-line model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

