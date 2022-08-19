Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ram Singh Bhandari, 48RR

    Subedar Ram Singh Bhandari, who hailed from the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, was killed while taking on terrorists in the Kangota area of Rajouri district on August 19, 2021

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ram Singh Bhandari, 48RR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Subedar Ram Singh Bhandari joined the Indian Army's 16 Garhwal Rifles in 1982 at the age of 17. In 2019, he was deputed to the 48 Rashtriya Rifles and deployed in Jammu & Kashmir for counter-insurgency operations. 

    It should be noted that Ram Singh Bhandari was promoted to the rank of Subedar after over 29 years of service. He had then served in several demanding operational areas. In Rajouri district, the Indian Army troops used to have regular operations against terrorists. Considering their proximity to the Line of Control, these areas had been very highly active and volatile, with ceasefire violations occurring very often and without any warning. The area was very prone to infiltration also. 
     
    On August 18-19, 2021, based on specific intelligence inputs, the troops launched a search operation in the Kangota area of Rajouri district. The terrorists incessantly fired upon the troops and a fierce gun battle ensued. The gunbattle lasted several hours. Subedar Ram Singh and his buddy successfully neutralized two terrorists and continued to corner others. During the heavy exchange of fire, Subedar Ram Singh sustained bullet injuries and was severely injured.

    He later succumbed to his injuries. He hailed from the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand originally, but his family shifted to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh later.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
