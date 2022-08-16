Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht, 4 Garhwal Rifles

    Havildar Narendra Singh Bish suffered injuries during the ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army on August 7. The 43-year-old had sustained a critical head injury from a sniper. He succumbed to injuries at the military hospital in Jammu on August 16.

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht of the Indian Army's 4 Garhwal Rifles made the supreme sacrifice in a ceasefire violation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on August 16, 2017.

    Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht sustained injuries during the ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army on August 7. The 43-year-old had sustained a critical head injury from a sniper. He succumbed to injuries at the military hospital in Jammu on August 16.

    Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht hailed from Narayanbagad in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, and the last rites were performed in Haridwar after his mortal remains were airlifted to his home state. His younger brother and two daughters together lit his funeral pyre.

    His martyrdom came days after Major Kamlesh Pandey of Haldwani died fighting against terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

