DRDO develops India's lightest bulletproof jacket; offers protection from up to six 7.62x54r mm sniper rounds

A unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully developing the lightest bulletproof jacket in India, offering protection against the highest threat level 6, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The innovative jacket, developed by DRDO's Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) in Kanpur, marks a breakthrough in design and material utilization, as per the Ministry of Defence.

The statement highlighted that the jacket provides protection against 7.62 x 54 R API ammunition, meeting the level 6 standards of BIS 17051-2018. It underwent rigorous testing at TBRL, Chandigarh, confirming its effectiveness.

Key features of the jacket include a front hard armour panel (HAP) capable of withstanding multiple hits (up to six shots) of 7.62x54 R API sniper rounds, both in conjunction with (ICW) and standalone designs. The front HAP, designed ergonomically, consists of a monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing, ensuring enhanced wearability and comfort during operations.

Moreover, the jacket boasts impressive areal density, with the ICW hard armour panel (HAP) and standalone HAP weighing less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2, respectively.

The successful development of this advanced bulletproof jacket has earned accolades from the Department of Defence R&D secretary and DRDO chairman, who commended DMSRDE for its groundbreaking achievement.

