Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

Major Kaustubh Rane led his team in a fierce gunbattle against around eight heavily-armed terrorists who tried to sneak into the Indian territory near Govind Nullah in the Bakhtor area.

Indian Army officer Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane was attached to the 36 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, which was deployed in the Gurez sector of Jammu & Kashmir and carried out counter-insurgency operations.

Located in the Bandipora district, the Gurez sector is considered one of the remotest parts of the Kashmir Valley. Aiming to foil the infiltration bids from the Pakistani side, the sector was heavily-militarized, and soldiers were stationed on mountain-top posts to guard the Line of Control.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

On August 6, 2018, at around 1 am, around eight heavily-armed terrorists tried to sneak into the Indian territory near Govind Nullah in the Bakhtor area. The alert troops noticed their unusual movement and challenged them. Major Kaustubh Rane led his team, and a fierce gunbattle broke out. In the process, two terrorists were gunned down.

During the heavy exchange of fire, Major Kaustubh Rane and three other soldiers, including Rifleman Mandeep Singh Rawat, Rifleman Hameer Singh and Gunner Vikram Jeet Singh, were severely injured. They succumbed to injuries at the 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar the next day.

Major Kaustubh Rane hailed from the Thane district in Maharashtra. Just six months before he lost his life, in January 2018, he was awarded the 'Sena Medal'. At the end of 2018, he was to be felicitated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

Major Kaustubh Rane laid down his life for his motherland on August 7, 2018. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

Also Read: Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron