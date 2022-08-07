Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    Major Kaustubh Rane led his team in a fierce gunbattle against around eight heavily-armed terrorists who tried to sneak into the Indian territory near Govind Nullah in the Bakhtor area.

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Indian Army officer Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane was attached to the 36 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, which was deployed in the Gurez sector of Jammu & Kashmir and carried out counter-insurgency operations. 

    Located in the Bandipora district, the Gurez sector is considered one of the remotest parts of the Kashmir Valley. Aiming to foil the infiltration bids from the Pakistani side, the sector was heavily-militarized, and soldiers were stationed on mountain-top posts to guard the Line of Control.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    On August 6, 2018, at around 1 am, around eight heavily-armed terrorists tried to sneak into the Indian territory near Govind Nullah in the Bakhtor area. The alert troops noticed their unusual movement and challenged them. Major Kaustubh Rane led his team, and a fierce gunbattle broke out. In the process, two terrorists were gunned down.

    During the heavy exchange of fire, Major Kaustubh Rane and three other soldiers, including Rifleman Mandeep Singh Rawat, Rifleman Hameer Singh and Gunner Vikram Jeet Singh, were severely injured. They succumbed to injuries at the 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar the next day.

    Major Kaustubh Rane hailed from the Thane district in Maharashtra. Just six months before he lost his life, in January 2018, he was awarded the 'Sena Medal'. At the end of 2018, he was to be felicitated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

    Major Kaustubh Rane laid down his life for his motherland on August 7, 2018. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

    Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    Also Read: Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Mandeep Singh, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Mandeep Singh, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    India tells China: Don't fly your combat jets close to Line of Actual Control snt

    India tells China: Don't fly your combat jets close to Line of Actual Control

    Exercise Skylight: Indian Army's large scale test of satellite-based systems

    Exercise Skylight: Indian Army's large scale test of satellite-based systems

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Chander Narain Singh, 2 Garhwal Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Chander Narain Singh, 2 Garhwal Rifles

    All women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    All-women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    Recent Stories

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for August 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 7, 2022: Good day for Pisces, Libra, Aries and know prediction for other signs

    Numerology Prediction for August 7 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 7, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Netizens erupt as Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags 4th gold in wrestling; Pooja Gehlot wins bronze-ayh

    CWG 2022: Dahiya, Vinesh, Naveen gift India more wrestling gold; Pooja, Sihag, Nehra win bronze

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal-ayh

    CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in mens fours lawn bowls-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon